UWG Football vs. VSU 2022

Tre Williams trots into the end zone for West Georgia's first score of the night in a 54-17 win over rival Valdosta State. 

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

With thirteen minutes left in the 42nd meeting of West Georgia and Valdosta State on the gridiron, the teams’ mascots, Wolfie and Blaze, faced off in a plastic lightsaber battle behind the south end zone. The two sliced and slashed, and ultimately Wolfie stood victorious.

This proved to be an accurate representation of the game at hand, as West Georgia ran away in the Battle of the Peach Basket with a 54-17 win, racking up 596 yards on offense, the fifth-most yards in single-game school history and the most points and yardage in school history against Valdosta State.

