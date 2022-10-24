With thirteen minutes left in the 42nd meeting of West Georgia and Valdosta State on the gridiron, the teams’ mascots, Wolfie and Blaze, faced off in a plastic lightsaber battle behind the south end zone. The two sliced and slashed, and ultimately Wolfie stood victorious.
This proved to be an accurate representation of the game at hand, as West Georgia ran away in the Battle of the Peach Basket with a 54-17 win, racking up 596 yards on offense, the fifth-most yards in single-game school history and the most points and yardage in school history against Valdosta State.
“I can’t be any more proud of a group of young men than I am of these guys,” said UWG head coach David Dean in a post-game press conference. “They rose to the occasion tonight—played an outstanding football game.”
Quarterback Harrison Frost had 337 yards and four touchdowns through the air, and running back Jaxton Carson finished with 177 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
On the Wolves’ second play from scrimmage, Harrison Frost found Zay Britt on a wide receiver screen to pick up 15 yards. West Georgia continued to stack together several chunk plays of over ten yards on that first drive, and on a play-action pass from Frost to Tre Williams, they took an early 7-0 lead.
Their long-time rivals from Valdosta answered with a long drive of their own. A 33-yard kickoff return combined with an offsides penalty on the kickoff allowed the Blazers to start on their own 48. From there, they put together an eleven-play, four-minute drive capped off with a quarterback keeper score by Ivory Durham, tying the game at seven points apiece.
But after a 19-yard catch by Steven Peterson placed West Georgia on the Blazer two-yard line, running back Jaxton Carson powered in a go-ahead touchdown on a wildcat snap. A missed extra point kept the UWG lead at 13-7 near the end of the first quarter.
Valdosta added a field goal, but West Georgia would counter with a six-minute drive capped by another short rushing score by Carson from wildcat formation, making it 20-10.
Valdosta State cut the Wolves’ lead to as little as 20-17 following a 58-yard deep-post touchdown pass from Durham to Ted Hurst, but a key fourth-down stop by Keond Williams set West Georgia up in Blazer territory, allowing Frost to connect with Peterson in the endzone to make the lead ten points again, 27-17 at the half.
Frost spoke on his connection with his receivers after the game. “It’s just something we’ve been working on all year,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of those guys. We’re extremely deep in that room, and I just hope we can keep building on this.”
The Wolves broke away in a big way in the second half, shutting out the Blazers’ offense for the rest of the game and putting up 28 more points on offense.
“Defensively, to be able to shut those guys out in the second half, is something that probably is never going to happen again with an explosive offense like they have,” Dean said. “Our defensive guys played outstanding football.”
The Blazers received the second-half kickoff, but on their first play from scrimmage, running back Jamar Thompkins fumbled on what would have been a ten-plus yard run, and defensive back Deontae Overstreet recovered for the Wolves.
This would spark a scoring streak for West Georgia, as they went on to outscore the Blazers 21-0 in the third quarter, including two touchdown passes from Frost to Terrill Cole, as well as Carson’s third rushing score of the night.
It was 48-17 Wolves going into the fourth, and from there they would add one final score on a four-yard run by Ashau Roberson for a 54-17 final.
West Georgia will be at home again next week as they take on another in-state GSC rival, the Shorter Hawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.