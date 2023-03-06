For the 19th time in school history and the second time in the past three years, the UWG men's basketball team has punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
The Wolves were selected as the five seed in the South Region in Sunday night's NCAA Selection Sunday Show and will face off against the fourth-seeded Lee Flames in the first round of the Tournament on Saturday.
West Georgia heads into the Tournament with a 20-9 overall record, with key wins over Alabama Huntsville, Valdosta State (3x), and Union (2x).
For the rest of the South Region bracket, number one and tournament host Nova Southeastern is set to face off against eighth-seeded Miles, while second-seeded West Alabama is set to face seventh-seeded Tuskegee and third-seeded Alabama Huntsville will face sixth-seeded Embry-Riddle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.