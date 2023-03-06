2023 GSC Men's Basketball Championships - Men's Semifinal #1 - West Georgia vs UAH

Following their GSC Championship appearance this weekend, UWG's men's basketball team will be playing in the NCAA tournament.

 Photo by Michael Wade

For the 19th time in school history and the second time in the past three years, the UWG men's basketball team has punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolves were selected as the five seed in the South Region in Sunday night's NCAA Selection Sunday Show and will face off against the fourth-seeded Lee Flames in the first round of the Tournament on Saturday.

