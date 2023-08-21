Wolves preview soccer forwards

Catherine Reeves is a returning forward for the University of West Georgia’s women’s soccer team.

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

In our final position-by-position preview of UWG soccer, we take a look at the attacking third and the forwards for the 2023 edition of Wolves soccer.

The forwards are another younger group for interim head coach Jacob Crawford, but there’s definitely some firepower coming back, first and foremost with the ensuing encore performance from All-Region performer Catherine Reeves.