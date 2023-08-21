Wolves preview soccer forwards

In our final position-by-position preview of UWG soccer, we take a look at the attacking third and the forwards for the 2023 edition of Wolves soccer.
The forwards are another younger group for interim head coach Jacob Crawford, but there’s definitely some firepower coming back, first and foremost with the ensuing encore performance from All-Region performer Catherine Reeves.
“The star would be Catherine coming back as a sophomore, and our focus with her is now people know who she is, so how are you going to change, what are you going to do and what can you create,” said Crawford of the Berkhamsted, England native.
Reeves had an outstanding freshman campaign in 2022, leading the Wolves in goals (6) and points (14).
Also back in the mix up top for the Wolves is junior Wynter Golston and sophomore Kenna Kay.
Golston has made 26 appearance in two prior seasons, registering two assists through 757 minutes of play.
“Wynter is a little injured, but we obviously we want to use her pace. She is coming off what she thought was her best semester here, so we wanted to roll that into the fall, but she’s battling back from an early injury.”
As for Kay, he freshman season was overshadowed by what her fellow freshman Reeves did, but the Athens, Georgia native was third on the team with three goals and she scored a brace in a win over in-state rival Shorter.
“Kenna is probably going to be given more freedom to just take players on,” Crawford added. “We want her to get in an area and turn and take someone on, or maybe find what that next pass is.”
Three newcomers look to make a difference in 2023. Victoria Grant is another speedy forward who has Division II experience after transferring in from Eckerd in the spring. Coach Crawford also has a pair of freshmen: Katherine Hagans and Mariana Miller.
“Katie has been a big spark in our play this fall. She comes on and there’s a different speed of play which has been great,” said Crawford.
West Georgia’s 2023 season begins on August 31 when they welcome Embry-Riddle. The Eagles are ranked 10th in all of Division II in the preseason rankings, and went 14-1-5 in 2022. Kickoff for that contest is set for 3 p.m.
