Wolves prepped for GSC Outdoor Championships

UWG will rely on seniors like sprints athlete Kira Montefusco in the GSC Championships this week.

 Photo by Zach Bias UWG Athletics

The University of West Georgia women's track and field team is gunning for the Gulf South Conference crown this week in Cleveland, Tennessee.

The Wolves are pushing for peak performances at the 2023 GSC Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championship at Lee's newly built Ray Conn Sports Complex on Thursday-Saturday. UWG head coach Ryan Bailey is confident that several of his competitors will reserve their spot on the podium when all is said and done.

