Wolves prepped for GSC Outdoor Championships

The University of West Georgia women's track and field team is gunning for the Gulf South Conference crown this week in Cleveland, Tennessee.
The Wolves are pushing for peak performances at the 2023 GSC Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championship at Lee's newly built Ray Conn Sports Complex on Thursday-Saturday. UWG head coach Ryan Bailey is confident that several of his competitors will reserve their spot on the podium when all is said and done.
"The team has worked long and hard to get ready," said Bailey. "I believe hard work pays off, so I am looking forward to seeing some great performances this week."
The Wolves will depend heavily on their veterans in seniors Paishence Collier (Multi), Mia Culpepper (Multi), Hannah Dunston, Kira Montefusco (Sprints), and freshman standout T'oni Birden, who was named the GSC Most Outstanding Performer at the 2022-23 GSC Indoor Championships.
Assistant Coach Tony Hawkins is optimistic about his jumpers and is confident that they will earn qualifying marks.
"T'oni Birden is very close in the long jump, and Mia has a strong chance in the triple jump, Paishence is back and has a strong chance to qualify for outdoor nationals as she did for the indoor season," Hawkins stated. "We're hoping our 4x1 will have a big PR and potentially have a chance to go to the national meet."
In the race for the team title, the usual suspects will be the favorites once again with Lee and Alabama-Huntsville serving as perennial powers, including going 1-2 in the last outdoor championships in 2022, while UWG took fourth.
"I think the Gulf South is one of the best conferences in Division II and at the Championships we will go against elite and national quality competition," added Hawkins. "So, our conference really pushes the best from every team and I'm excited to see how we compete."
