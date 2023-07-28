Wolves picked to finish 3rd in GSC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Following the Gulf South Conference Football Media Day at the Wynfrey Hotel, the league has announced their 2023 Preseason Coaches Poll and the Wolves were picked to finish third in one of the toughest Division II conferences by the league’s coaches.
West Georgia, who received one of the nine first place votes, finished behind preseason favorite Delta State and West Florida. The Statesmen received 61 total points and six first-place votes to become the league’s favorite, while West Florida was second with 56 points and two first-place votes. UWG had 52 total points.
West Alabama was fourth, followed by Valdosta State, Mississippi College, North Greenville, Shorter, and Chowan to round out the poll.
The Wolves report to campus on Saturday and open preseason camp with their first official practice of the 2023 season set for Monday morning from the Athletic Complex in Carrollton.
Fans can get a look at the Wolves at the first scrimmage on August 12 as part of the Pack Porch Preview at the Athletics Operations Building porch.
This fall marks David Dean’s seventh fall camp as UWG’s head coach and he begins the year third in the GSC in head coach victories, and can move to second with a pair of victories.
The 2023 season begins for Dean and the Wolves on August 31 when UWG hosts Limestone at Ra-Lin Field at 7 p.m. on a Thursday night in Carrollton. Season tickets are available now and can be purchased on through a link on the UWG Athletics website.
