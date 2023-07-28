Wolves picked to finish 3rd in GSC

Compiling coaches polls, the University of West Georgia’s football team was voted to finish third in the Gulf South Conference with 52 points and one first-place vote. The Wolves are pictured in their spring game earlier this year.

 File Photo by Brian Carmicheal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Following the Gulf South Conference Football Media Day at the Wynfrey Hotel, the league has announced their 2023 Preseason Coaches Poll and the Wolves were picked to finish third in one of the toughest Division II conferences by the league’s coaches.

West Georgia, who received one of the nine first place votes, finished behind preseason favorite Delta State and West Florida. The Statesmen received 61 total points and six first-place votes to become the league’s favorite, while West Florida was second with 56 points and two first-place votes. UWG had 52 total points.