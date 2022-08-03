Preseason camp is now underway and the Gulf South Conference has announced the Preseason Coaches Poll and the Preseason All-GSC Team. UWG was picked third in the annual poll and three Wolves were named Preseason All-GSC.
The UWG football team received 38 points in the Coaches Poll, coming in behind West Florida in second and preseason favorite Valdosta State. UWF received two first place votes while VSU reeled in six.
Rounding out the poll was West Alabama, Delta State, Mississippi College, North Greenville, and Shorter.
Two UWG defensive standouts were named to the Preseason All-GSC teams as defensive lineman Marzavion Dix and safety Deontae Overstreet earned the honors. Dix was an All-GSC selection in 2021 with 20 total tackes and 2.5 sacks. Overstreet was All-GSC and All-Region and made a team-high 59 total tackles in 2021.
Also on the Preseason All-GSC team was Joe Skinner. The Carrollton native handles long snapping duties for the Wolves and is a two-time All-GSC selection in the Special Teams Utility category.
The GSC also released its Media Day coverage today and it can be viewed here with a FloSports subscription.
The Wolves are now just 29 days away from kicking off the 2022 season against Carson-Newman on September 1 on Ra-Lin Field. Season tickets are on sale and can be purchased at uwgathletics.com/tickets.
