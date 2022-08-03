Preseason camp is now underway and the Gulf South Conference has announced the Preseason Coaches Poll and the Preseason All-GSC Team. UWG was picked third in the annual poll and three Wolves were named Preseason All-GSC.

The UWG football team received 38 points in the Coaches Poll, coming in behind West Florida in second and preseason favorite Valdosta State. UWF received two first place votes while VSU reeled in six.

