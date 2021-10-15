The 2021-22 basketball season begins for the West Georgia Wolves on November 12, and with a month to go before the season and official practice beginning today, the West Georgia Wolves were picked to finish third in the annual preseason Gulf South Conference Coaches' Poll.
Michael Zabetakis was also recognized in the preseason release, put out by conference officials on Friday morning, as a preseason All-GSC performer. The junior was a First Team All-Conference honoree in the spring, going on to earn All-Region and All-District honors as well. Over the summer, he was named to the GSC Top-10 and earned the Conference Commissioner's trophy, which goes to the top all-around male and female athlete in the GSC each year.
Joining Zabetakis on the preseason All-GSC squad is Maalik Cartwright from Delta State, Quay Kennedy from Lee, Cam Hamilton from Valdosta State, and Jacolbey Owens from Valdosta State.
As a team, the Wolves were picked to finish third in the conference a year after going 14-8 in the COVID-shortened season. West Georgia won 10 consecutive games down the stretch and reached the GSC Semifinals before bowing out to Valdosta State in Valdosta. The very next week, UWG and VSU went at it again, this time in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and the Wolves picked up the victory there to advance to the NCAA South Region Semifinals.
VSU was picked to finish first with seven first-place votes in this year's poll. Lee was picked to finish second with three first-place votes, and the Wolves garnered two first-place votes. Alabama Huntsville, Union, and West Alabama rounded out the top six.
West Georgia opens the season on November 12 in West Palm Beach, FL, taking on Embry Riddle in the Gulf South Conference, Sunshine State Conference Challenge. The Wolves will play twice on the opening weekend, taking on host Palm Beach Atlantic on November 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.