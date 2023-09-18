Wolves overcome late deficit to win conference opener

Rajaez Mosley finished with 175 yards on 19 carries as UWG football came back to defeat Mississippi College 38-35.

 Photo by Jared Boggus

CLINTON, Miss. — The West Georgia Wolves and Mississippi College Choctaws produced another instant classic on Saturday night in Mississippi as the Wolves completed a fourth quarter comeback to open Gulf South Conference play with a crucial 38-35 road victory.

West Georgia (2-1, 1-0 GSC) trailed at the half, trailed after three quarters, and trailed 35-24 with 10:13 remaining in the fourth quarter but two Ben Whitlock touchdown passes to Terrill Cole and timely defensive stops gave the Wolves their sixth consecutive win in Clinton.