After a thrilling three game series at home this past weekend, the Wolves will hit the road once again, this time traveling to Americus, Ga to take on the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes.
West Georgia (8-6 2-4 GSC) come into this midweek riding high thanks to two walk off home runs in as many days to take down Auburn Montgomery. On the mound for the Wolves making his second start of the season will be Nick Morgan.
Morgan has pitched 4.1 innings on the season, and 3 of those came against Augusta last Tuesday in his first start of the season. Morgan only allowed three hits, one run, no walks, and two strikeouts in the midweek win.
The Wolves come in to this contest batting .332 on the season, which leads the Gulf South Conference and ranks inside the top 20 in the nation. The leader of this offense hasn’t changed all season, as Brody Wortham continues to have another incredible season. Wortham still leads the Wolves in average coming in at .448. His 26 hits on the season still lead the GSC and still ranks in the top 10 in the country.
The Hurricanes (4-10 0-0 PBC) come into Tuesday’s contest on a four game losing streak.
The Canes hit significantly better at home, posting a .352 average at home, versus a .222 average on the road. Anthony Angelino leads the Canes in hitting, coming in with a .302 AVG, being the only hitter above the .300 mark. Angelino has 16 hits on the season, including two home runs.
As a team on the mound, the Canes come in with a 4.89 ERA through 14 games. Jared Donaldson leads the Canes individually, coming in having started four games, posting a very impressive 2.75 ERA on 19.2 IP.
First pitch is set for 6p.m. from Hurricane Stadium on the campus of Georgia Southwestern.
