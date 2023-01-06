After a hard-earned victory Wednesday night against Mississippi College at The Coliseum, the UWG women's basketball team will travel to Cleveland, Mississippi on Saturday for a Gulf South Conference matchup against Delta State that's set for 3:00 p.m.
West Georgia (6-8, 5-6 GSC) is looking to extend their win streak to two and secure their first road victory this season at Delta State (7-8, 6-5 GSC).
"We're eager to win our first road game this season", said head coach Joanna Reitz. "We had a few games that we should have won and let them slip away."
The Wolves have struggled to create any offense on the road this season, averaging only 50.6 points per game. Stephanie Torres is UWG's leading scoring, pouring in 10.2 points per game, while Peace Okeke, Aliyah Washington, and Katelyn Dunning all average at least 7.0 per game.
The Wolves are ranked ninth in the GSC in scoring, averaging 57.3 points per game, and ninth in field goal percentage, knocking down 38% of their shots.
Defensively, the Wolves will have to try to contain the GSC's seventh-leading scorer, Camryn Davis, who averages 13.5 points per game on 43.6% shooting.
"She's a really good undersize post player", mentioned coach Reitz. "she's an efficient and productive player and they do a really good job at getting her good looks."
Delta State is the 10th-ranked offensive team in the GSC, scoring around 56.5 points per game. Alanna Smith and Michelle Smith join Davis as the only players to average double-digit points for Delta State.
Another intriguing matchup on the glass awaits as Saturday's game features UWG's Okeke, who is third in the GSC in rebounding at 9.2 per game, and DSU's Davis who is eighth in the league at 7.0 per game.
As a team, the Wolves average 32.1 per game while DSU pulls down 32.3 per contest.
Last season the Wolves and the Lady Statesmen split the season series, with the last game coming on January 26, 2022, where West Georgia fell to Delta State 76-65 in Cleveland.
Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
The UWG men's basketball team will take on Delta State at 5:00 p.m.
West Georgia (8-4, 8-3 GSC) comes into the matchup with Delta State (4-10, 3-8 GSC) after defeating Mississippi College, 67-58, on Wednesday. As for the Statesmen, they have struggled mightily this season, but seems to be turning their season around as they come into Saturday's matchup on a three-game winning streak with wins coming against Shorter, Kentucky Wesleyan, and Mississippi College.
"Delta State is playing really well right now", said head coach Dave Moore. "They've won three in a row after some early season struggles. Again, we are going to have to be dialed in defensively and execute the right way offensively to score because they make it hard on you."
After holding Mississippi College to a staggering 58 points on Wednesday, UWG's points allowed per game dropped to 67.8 points which still ranks third in the conference, while holding opponents to 42.1% which ranks fourth. Offensively, West Georgia ranks 10th in the conference in scoring, averaging 70.8 points per game on 43% shooting.
Delta State is also a defensive minded team as the Statesmen sit fifth in the league in points allowed per game, allowing 70.3 points. Delta State struggles on the offensive end of the floor as they rank 12th in the GSC in points per game, scoring 64.1 points on 41.7% shooting which ranks last.
The Wolves swept the season series against the Statesmen last year with West Georgia winning both games by a combined 10 points. In the first game, Michael Zabetakis led the Wolves to a 73-66 win in Carrollton as the graduate student had 14 points, five assists, and a career-high four blocks, while Jalen Sasser led UWG to a 79-76 win in the second game, scoring 10 points on 5-9 shooting.
On Wednesday, Coach Moore made a switch in the starting lineup, as Camron Donatlan made the first start of his UWG career. Donatlan has seen his minutes gradually increase since the knee injury he sustained in the preseason and is now ready for a starting role. In the game, the junior scored 12 points on 5-10 shooting and grabbed five rebounds in 31 minutes.
"Cam is a guy that can be a really special player here on both sides of the floor", coach Moore continued. "As he continues to get more comfortable, as he continues to get in game shape, and as he continues to work the injury off, you'll see him start to make even more plays."
Delta State currently has three players averaging double digit points, led by 6'6" forward Malik Cartwright. Cartwright is the fourth leading scorer in the GSC with his 17.9 per game and is shooting an astonishing 63% from the field which leads the league. The forward is also very active on the glass as his 6.5 rebounds per game ranks second amongst the team and eighth in the conference. Coming into the matchup with West Georgia, the junior forward has scored 20+ points in five of the 10 games he's played this season and has shot over 50% from the field in eight of them.
"Malik Cartwright is one of the best players in our league", coach Moore stated. "He can really stuff the stat sheet, so we have to be dialed in defensively in order to slow him down."
Alongside Cartwright is fellow forward, Sam Smith. Smith is a 6'6" rebounding machine, who averages 10.7 rebounds per game which easily leads the league and puts him fifth in the entire country. Going along with his rebounds, the forward is scoring 14.9 points per game on 46.3% shooting while averaging 1.5 blocks per game. Through the 13 games that he's played this season, Smith has recorded seven double-doubles and has grabbed double-digit rebounds in eight games, including a 23-point, 17 rebound double-double against Christian Brothers earlier this season.
Tip-off for Saturday's game is set for 5:00 p.m.
