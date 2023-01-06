After a hard-earned victory Wednesday night against Mississippi College at The Coliseum, the UWG women's basketball team will travel to Cleveland, Mississippi on Saturday for a Gulf South Conference matchup against Delta State that's set for 3:00 p.m.

West Georgia (6-8, 5-6 GSC) is looking to extend their win streak to two and secure their first road victory this season at Delta State (7-8, 6-5 GSC).

Trending Videos