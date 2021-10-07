A fifth straight win was not meant to be as the ninth-ranked West Georgia football team fell 38-20 to the No. 15 West Alabama Tigers on Ra-Lin Field on Saturday night.
In a clash of top-15 teams, the Wolves (4-1, 2-1 GSC) ran out of firepower, scoring just six points over the final three quarters while West Alabama (5-0, 2-0 GSC) outscored West Georgia 14-3 in the second half.
The West Alabama offense put up 449 yards of total offense, the most given up by the UWG defense this season.
Early on it looked like it would be an offensive shootout as after basically a quarter of play it was 14-14.
West Georgia drew first blood, driving down and scoring on their opening drive. The Wolves marched 80 yards on 11 plays, capping things off with a 10 yard touchdown pass from Harrison Frost to Phil Patterson.
The Tigers promptly answered with a 11-play drive of their own, going 78 yards and finding the endzone on a 25-yard pass from Jack McDaniels to Tyriq Martin.
On the next West Georgia drive, it was Jace Jordan finding the endzone on a one-yard run, to put the Wolves up 14-7. But the Tigers answered again, this time with a one-yard run on the first play of the second quarter, tying it up at 14-14 with 14:57 left in the half.
After the teams traded field goals, it was pretty much all West Alabama from that point on as UWA added a touchdown in the last minute of the half before outscoring the Wolves 14-3 in the second half.
Omar Cervantes was 2-for-3 on the night, nailing a first half 45-yarder and a 21-yard field goal in the second half.
The Wolves finished with 385 yards of total offense and threw for the majority of it with Frost completing 37 passes in 62 attempts for 345 yards.
Defensively for the Wolves, Devonte Mathews and Raekwon Chatman led with 5.5 tackles each while Deontae Overstreet had five of his own.
The Wolves are back to the road in GSC play next week, making the trip West to Mississippi College for a 3 p.m. contest at Robinson -Hale Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.