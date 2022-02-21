The UWG men’s basketball team’s first home game in two weeks didn’t go as planned as West Georgia fell to Alabama Huntsville 61-59 on Saturday afternoon.
UWG (13-12, 10-8 GSC) struggled to find the bottom of the net as the Wolves scored a season-low 58 points on a season-low 30.8% field goal percentage, leading to the two-point loss.
Alabama Huntsville started the game in a full court press that gave West Georgia problems as the Wolves shot 1-10 with five turnovers to begin, contributing to a 9-3 Alabama Huntsville lead. UWG started to find their rhythm as a Deng Nhial three sparked a 7-0 run to cut the Chargers’ lead to 14-12 with 8:49 left in the half. West Georgia’s defense kept them in the game before a deep J.J. Barnes three tied the game up at 22 with 2:36 left in the first half. UAH responded with a 6-2 run that was capped off by a 35-foot three-pointer that beat the buzzer to send us into halftime with Alabama Huntsville up 28-24.
In the first half, West Georgia shot 27.6% from the field and 20% from three.
Alabama Huntsville held the Wolves scoreless for the first three minutes of the second half and used a 7-0 run to take a 35-24 lead, out of the break. All the momentum was in favor of the Chargers until Kadeim Jones scored the next 11 points for the Wolves to cut the deficit down to five. After a pair of Jalen Sasser layups, UAH went on a 10-2 run to extend their lead back to 11 with 5:07 left in the game.
Down 55-44, The Wolves fired right back with a Seth Brown-Carter led 12-4 run to make it a three-point game with 20 seconds left. After a missed free throw from the Chargers, Seth Brown-Carter raced down the floor and buried his third three of the game to make it a 60-59 game with four seconds to play. UWG quickly fouled UAH where the Chargers went 1-2 at the line and gave West Georgia a chance to tie or win it, but a deep three-pointer at the buzzer from Brown-Carter hit back iron, ending the ball game.
Kadeim Jones finished with a game-high 21 points and five rebounds while Seth Brown-Carter added 13 points. West Georgia will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Pensacola, Florida for a conference matchup against West Florida that’s set for 8:30 p.m.
