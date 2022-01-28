After a successful road trip, the UWG men's basketball team returns home in attempts to win their sixth straight game when they host the Mississippi College Choctaws on Saturday for a 2:00 p.m. conference matchup.
Additionally, the Gulf South Conference has announced a rescheduled date for West Georgia's postponed game against Shorter. The Wolves and the Hawks will now play on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's contest between the Wolves and the Choctaws will be the second meeting in just five days between the two teams. West Georgia (9-9, 6-5 GSC) comes into the game as winners of their last five with their last victory coming against Delta State on Wednesday. Mississippi College (4-12, 2-8 GSC) enters on a five-game losing streak, and they haven't played since Monday's 59-58 defeat to UWG.
West Georgia is averaging 73.8 points per game on the year, good for eighth in the Gulf South Conference. The Wolves are giving up 73.6 points per game which is also good for eighth in the league. Mississippi College is averaging 65.4 points per game which ranks last in the conference while allowing 69.9 points per game which ranks fifth.
Monday's game between West Georgia and Mississippi College was a defensive slugfest as the Wolves struggled offensively, shooting just 42% from the field and 26% from three. The Choctaws shot the ball very well as MC shot 55% from the field and 50% from three, but turned the ball over 19 times which led to 23 UWG points. West Georgia scored 59 points which is tied for their second lowest point total of the season, but their defense carried them to their 13th all-time win against the Choctaws.
The Wolves extended their winning streak to five games on Wednesday in big part to Guard Deng Nhial. Nhial was exceptional in the game as he tallied a season-high 22 points and buried a season-high six threes on just seven attempts. Nhial's sixth three of the night was by far the biggest as that three gave West Georgia a one-point lead with 40 seconds left to play and proved to be the game winner. Nhial has now scored in double figures in three straight games for the first time this season.
The chase for 1,000 career points continues for guards Michael Zabetakis and Kadeim Jones. After Wednesday's win, Zabetakis now sits at 996 career points, just four points away from the milestone, while Jones sits at 971.
Tradavis Thompson, Zach Jones, and Lamont Berzat are all top performers for Mississippi College who missed Monday's game against West Georgia. Thompson is a 6'2" guard who leads the Choctaws in scoring with 14.5 points per game on 47% shooting. Thompson is a constant for MC as the sophomore averages a team-high 36.2 minutes per game and has scored in double figures in 11 of his 14 games.
Jones is a 6'7" forward who is averaging 9.5 points per game on 55% shooting while also leading the team in blocks with 1.2 a game. Berzat is the team leader in assists and steals with 5.1 and 2.2 a game while also averaging 8.9 points per game on 43% shooting.
With Thompson, Jones, and Berzat all out, Galen Smith and Miles Miller had to take the keys of offense for the Choctaws on Monday. Smith is a 6'8" forward who is averaging 11.0 points and a team-leading 5.7 rebounds for Mississippi College. Smith is an efficient finisher around the rim as he's shooting 60.5% from the field with majority of his field goal attempts coming in the paint.
On Monday, Smith finished with a game-high 15 points while shooting 7-9 from the field. Miles Miller is a 6'3" guard who is averaging 9.3 points this season. Miller has struggled from the field this year as his 32% field goal percentage ranks last amongst the team. On Monday, Miller had his most efficient game of the season as he shot 5-10 from the field and scored 13 points.
Tip-off for Saturday's game against MC is set for 2:00 p.m.
The Shorter game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12 in Rome, GA, but the game was postponed due to health and safety protocols. Tip-off for that game will be Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
