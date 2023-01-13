Another road trip awaits UWG women's basketball team as they head to Montevallo, Alabama to take on the Montevallo Falcons on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.
West Georgia (7-8, 6-6 GSC) is looking to sweep the Montevallo Falcons (6-11,6-7 GSC) after taking the first game 62-59 at The Coliseum earlier this season.
"We're excited, It'll be out first opportunity to get a GSC sweep", said head coach Joanna Reitz. "We beat them by three and it was a tough game, and it's going to be even tougher on the road."
West Georgia comes into Saturday's game following a one-point road win against Delta State last Saturday to give them their first road win of the season. Montevallo comes into Saturday's game riding a two-game win streak, with wins over Auburn Montgomery and a road win against West Alabama.
"They are also playing really well, they earned a big win at West Alabama, and they beat AUM by a bunch", mentioned coach Reitz.
UWG comes into the game ranked ninth in scoring offense with 56.8 points per game, and is led by junior guard Stephanie Torres who pours in 10.1 points per game. The Wolves are ninth in field goal percentage in the GSC, shooting 38.3% from the field.
Defensivley, UWG ranks seventh in the conference in scoring, allowing 56.8 points per game. West Georgia is 12th in opponent's field goal percentage this season, allowing opposing teams to knock down 43.7% of their shots. Senior Forward Peace Okeke leads UWG's defense in blocks with 15 blocks this season, which is second in the GSC.
Marisa Snodgrass leads a Montevallo offense that is ranked seventh in the GSC in scoring, averaging 64.3 points per game. Snodgrass contributes about 11.6 points per game. The Falcons have a strong three-point attack and is fourth in three-point field goal percentage at 32.7% and second in three-pointers made with 146 in the GSC.
"Snodgrass is a great player", coach Reitz stated. "She leads them in points and rebounds and she plays a lot of minutes and plays her minutes hard. She plays hard on both ends of the floor and causes a lot of havoc. I don't think we did a very good job against her at our place earlier this season. We're gonna have to do a better job at keeping her in check.
On the defensive side for UM, they're ranked ninth in scoring, allowing 66.6 points per game. The Falcons are ranked 10th in field goal percentage, allowing opponents to shoot 43.5% from the field. Snodgrass has 46 steals on the season which is tied for first in the GSC, averaging 2.7 per game.
Freshman forward Aliyah Washington comes into Saturday's game following a strong week, which saw her land her second GSC Freshman Player of The Week recognition. Washington averaged 11 points and eight rebounds over two games last week and comes into the second meeting against the Falcons after scoring a season-high 21 points in the first meeting between the two teams.
"She's playing good basketball right now", coach Reitz continued. "When she's being aggressive, she's tough to stop. She does everything. She has great instincts, she's explosive, and I'm excited about her." Raved coach Reitz.
Tip-time in Montevallo is set for 3:00 p.m. EST from Trustmark Arena.
