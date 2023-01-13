Sophia Singer

UWG women's hoops looks to sweep the Montevallo Falcons with a road contest on Saturday. Pictured is Sophia Singer.

 Photo by Josh Cato

Another road trip awaits UWG women's basketball team as they head to Montevallo, Alabama to take on the Montevallo Falcons on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

West Georgia (7-8, 6-6 GSC) is looking to sweep the Montevallo Falcons (6-11,6-7 GSC) after taking the first game 62-59 at The Coliseum earlier this season.

Trending Videos