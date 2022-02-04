The UWG women’s basketball team returns home this weekend, looking to snap a four-game losing streak as the Wolves welcome Christian Brothers to Carrollton. Tip-time is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday.
West Georgia (6-10, 3-8 GSC) is coming off of a 64-49 loss to 11th-ranked Union, and will look to win their first game in exactly a month against a Christian Brothers (6-14, 5-9 GSC) team that has lost their last two.
The Wolves’ last win came on Jan. 5 against Delta State, and the Wolves desperately need a win to right the ship as they are on the outside looking in for the Gulf South Conference Tournament with eight games remaining in the regular season.
Head coach Scott Groninger will look for a performance out of Siera Carter similar to the last time the Wolves matched up with CBU. The senior scored 28 points in a road win over Christian Brothers back on January 2. Since that game, Carter is averaging 20.1 points per game including a career-high 29 against Mississippi College last Saturday.
Carter will need some help, as CBU knows how to score, coming into the game with the fourth-best scoring offense in the GSC. A big part of that is Emily Jones, who leads the league in scoring, averaging 19.8 points per game. Carter ranks fifth in the league in scoring, pitting a top-five matchup in The Coliseum.
In that previous game with CBU, the Wolves also got 13 from Tahya Campbell and 12 from Jaylin Austin, and the Wolves poured in 11 3-pointers.
West Georgia and Christian Brothers have met 21 times in series history with the Bucs leading 12-9. Scott Groninger has coached in 20 of the 21 previous meetings, as he was CBU’s head coach from 2004-2010.
Tip-time for the 22nd meeting between the two teams is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon from The Coliseum.
