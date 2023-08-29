Wolves' linebackers led by experience

Headlining the UWG linebacker room is All-GSC performer Xavier Robinson.

 Photo by Josh Cato

We’re now inside seven days until kickoff of the 2023 football season and UWG Athletics continues position previews today with a look at the UWG linebackers.

Headlining the UWG linebacker room and J.R. Dorman’s position room is All-GSC performer Xavier Robinson.