Wolves' linebackers led by experience

We’re now inside seven days until kickoff of the 2023 football season and UWG Athletics continues position previews today with a look at the UWG linebackers.
Headlining the UWG linebacker room and J.R. Dorman’s position room is All-GSC performer Xavier Robinson.
“X was Second Team All-Conference last year and has had a good camp, so we’re hoping he can build on that and have another solid year this year,” said Dorman, UWG’s linebacker coach.
Robinson led UWG in tackles a season ago with 51 and six tackles for loss. The Atlanta native also had a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as a sophomore.
Projecting to see time beside him at the other linebacker position is Amos Dahn who is a returner in his fifth season in the program. Dahn played in nine games and was fourth on the team in tackles in 2022.
Providing depth at those positions is Jalynn Tarver and Michah Thurman. Tarver saw significant time in 2022, making 31 tackles including five for a loss.
“Micah played as a freshman for us, played mainly special teams, but we’re expecting another good year of growth from him,” Dorman added.
Two other new names to look for in the middle of the Wolves defense is Jay Carter and Eli Barrow.
“Jay redshirted for us last year, but has performed well for us in camp and has progressed well, so I think he’ll have an impact for us,” said Dorman.
Barrow is a true freshman out of Cedartown who made 186 tackles as a high school senior and is expected to contribute on special teams as a true freshman in 2023.
At outside linebacker, UWG returns Keondre Williams, a Preseason All-GSC selection who was third in the league in tackles for loss last season.
“Keondre is a player any coach would love to have in his room,” said outside linebackers coach Jaquan Henderson, “He has some skills and meanness about himself and I can’t wait to see him showcase his abilities this upcoming season.”
Trey Lovelace, a local product from Buchanan, is also back and ready for his second full season after playing in nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2022.
“Trey is hard worker that has grown over the course of camp and I am super excited to see that growth on the field this season,” added Henderson.
The UWG linebackers will be tested right out of the gate against Limestone who rushed for nearly 200 yards per game as a team in 2022. The season begins on August 31 when Limestone visits Ra-Lin Field.
