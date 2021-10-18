With backs against the wall, the 12th-ranked West Georgia Wolves turned in a huge performance Saturday in Pensacola, knocking off No. 1 West Florida at Blue Wahoo Stadium by a score of 30-26.
Following a loss to West Alabama two weeks ago and with four teams ranked in the top-15 in the nation in the Gulf South Conference this season, this win was a must for UWG to continue consideration for the NCAA Playoffs and the Wolves played like it early on in the game.
Jace Jordan kicked off the scoring in the game with a two-yard touchdown with 11:23 left in the first quarter, capping a nine-play, 75-yard drive that took 3:37. That was part of a 17-0 run for the Wolves to open the game that included a 36-yard field goal from Omar Cervantes and a one-yard pass from Harrison Frost to Mechane Slade. The touchdown for Jordan was his fourth of the season and the connection between Frost and Slade was the fifth on the year.
With two minutes remaining before halftime, it looked as if West Georgia would go into the locker room at the break with a significant lead, but the top-ranked Argos would not go into the locker room quietly. UWF picked up a safety with 1:08 left in the game and then Austin Reed connected with Ka'Ron Ashley for a 16-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining before halftime and the two teams went into the locker rooms with UWG leading 17-9.
West Florida continued the run, moving quickly down the field on the first drive of the second half, with Reed hitting Ashley again with a 34-yard touchdown pass. West Georgia coudln't get anything going and the Argos went on a 10-play, 92-yard march that ended again with Reed-to-Ashley, this time from 21-yards out and the Argos led 23-17.
On the opposite side, the Wolves still couldn't get anything going offensively, giving the ball back, but then the momentum shifted. On a completed pass from Reed, the ball popped free and UWG's MIke Miller scooped it up. The senior weaved his way down the field, scoring from 34 yards out to put the Wolves back in front at 24-23 with 3:13 left in the game.
The first score of the fourth quarter came from the Argos on a 42-yard field goal from Griffin Cera with 14:37 left in the game, and the Argos regained the lead. That would stay for three minutes and 50 seconds of the game.
Frost engineered a 10-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a 16-yard pass from Terrill Cole with 10:41 left in the game.
But with plenty of time left and a high-powered offense, the Argos marched back down the field, taking nine plays to eat up 66 yards of the field in just over four minutes. On fourth-and-goal from the UWG seven yard line, a Reed pass fell harmlessly to the turf, turning the ball back over to the Wolves.
It wasn't over though, as 6:27 was still left on the clock. Frost and the UWG offense would not give the ball back this time, holding it for the remainder of the game, with two kneel down plays by Frost concluding the game and sending the UWG sideline and band into a celebration.
Frost was 27-of-42 for 269 yards in the game with two touchdown passes, connecting with Cole seven times for 118 yards and a score. Mechane Slade, the top receiver in the GSC, caught seven passes for 51 yards and a score. Jordan rushed 20 times for 56 yards and a touchdown.
West Georgia moves to 6-1 on the season with the victory and 4-1 in Gulf South Conference play. The Wolves will be back home next weekend, taking on North Greenville on Homecoming Saturday at RA-LIN Field.
