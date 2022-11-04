A long road trip and a tough test await the 19th-ranked West Georgia Wolves football team as UWG heads West to Cleveland, Mississippi for a Saturday showdown with sixth-ranked Delta State.
Winners of three straight, West Georgia (6-2, 4-2 GSC), will look to do what no other team has been able to do in 2022, and that is defeat Delta State (9-0, 6-0 GSC). The Statesmen have already clinched at least a share of the Gulf South Conference title, and will try to be the first outright champion in the GSC since 2019.
Head coach David Dean and the Wolves look to prevent that from happening while also keeping UWG's playoff hopes alive.
"We've about to play a really, really good and an undefeated football team," said Dean. "One that's already clinched a Gulf South Conference championship, and they're having a great year. It's going to be a heck of a challenge, and this is going to test us to see if we are playing our best football right now."
The numbers show that the Wolves are playing their best football as they have put over 500 yards of offense up in each of the past three games, vaulting up into the top-10 in the NCAA in total offense, entering Saturday's contest with the nation's ninth-ranked offense.
But on the other sideline stands a green and white offensive unit tat is ranked second in the country in total offense and fourth in the country in scoring offense, averaging 44.2 points per game.
Delta State's offense has been revitalized from a season ago, by the experience and play of quarterback Patrick Shegog.
"He's having an outstanding year. He's making that offense go, and they put a lot of pressure on you because they go fast," Dean added. "That must play to his hands when they go at a high speed, because he's playing at an elite level."
Shegog is a dual-threat quarterback, who leads DSU in rushing with 549 yards and 11 touchdowns all while throwing for 2,009 yards and 16 touchdowns.
While UWG quarterback Harrison Frost doesn't put up the rushing numbers that Shegog does, his passing numbers are among the tops in the conference. Frost ranks second in the GSC in completion percentage, first in passing yards per game, and third in passing touchdowns. In the past three games, Frost is 77-for-112 (68%) for 995 yards and nine touchdowns.
The West Georgia defense is also playing well as of late, especially in the pass rush. Led by a pair of sacks from Allen Johnson, the Wolves had seven sacks as a team, the most since a 2016 game at North Alabama.
Dean and the Wolves will need another solid effort this week to slow down the DSU offense in what is the 37th meeting between the two schools. Delta State leads the all-time series 20-16 although UWG is 8-2 against the Statesmen since 2013.
Kickoff for Saturday's matchup is set for 3 p.m. EST from Parker Field and McCool Stadium.
