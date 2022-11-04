Harrison Frost

West Georgia travels to Mississippi on Saturday to play undefeated Delta State.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

A long road trip and a tough test await the 19th-ranked West Georgia Wolves football team as UWG heads West to Cleveland, Mississippi for a Saturday showdown with sixth-ranked Delta State.

Winners of three straight, West Georgia (6-2, 4-2 GSC), will look to do what no other team has been able to do in 2022, and that is defeat Delta State (9-0, 6-0 GSC). The Statesmen have already clinched at least a share of the Gulf South Conference title, and will try to be the first outright champion in the GSC since 2019.

Trending Videos