Wolves in third after day one of GSC Championships

Dasani Minter rounded out the top five in the long jump on day one of the GSC Outdoor Track Championships, after landing a jump of 5.50m.

 Photo by Reily Rogers

The University of West Georgia Track and Field team finished day one of the 2023 GSC Outdoor Championships in third place.

The Wolves had plenty of success in the long jump event, with three UWG athletes finishing in the top five. Paishence Collier earned the first medal of the Championships for the Wolves, after placing second in the long jump with a mark of 5.80m.

