Wolves in third after day one of GSC Championships

The University of West Georgia Track and Field team finished day one of the 2023 GSC Outdoor Championships in third place.
The Wolves had plenty of success in the long jump event, with three UWG athletes finishing in the top five. Paishence Collier earned the first medal of the Championships for the Wolves, after placing second in the long jump with a mark of 5.80m.
Freshman standout T'oni Birden barely missed out on a bronze medal after finishing fourth, with a jump of 5.77m. Sophomore Dasani Minter rounded out the top five, after landing a jump of 5.50m. Mia Culpepper also competed in the long jump and finished seventh, with a jump of 5.33m.
Birden also represented West Georgia in the Heptathlon and did not disappoint. Birden finished second in the Heptathlon shot put after recording a mark of 10.20m, which also set a new lifetime best.
The Conyers native would then go on to place first in the Heptathlon 100mh finishing with a time of 15.13. Birden also claimed second in the Heptathlon 200m Dash, with a time of 26.25.
Kira Montefusco, Hannah Dunston, and Camille Gaskins all joined Minter in the 200m dash. The quad of Wolves all set new lifetime bests, with Montefusco finishing with a time of 24.97, while Dunston, Gaskins, and Minter all finished with times of 25.01, 25.90, and 25.95 respectively.
After Friday's action, the Championships conclude today at Lee University.
