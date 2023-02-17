After a week off, the UWG men's basketball team will resume their quest for a top-four seed in the Gulf South Conference Tournament on Saturday when they welcome the LEE Flames to the Coliseum for a significant GSC rematch that's set for 4:00 p.m.
West Georgia (16-7, 15-6 GSC) comes into Saturday's rematch tied for third place in the GSC standings with the Flames after a 69-65 loss to the West Alabama Tigers last Saturday while Lee (16-6, 15-6 GSC) comes into the matchup after a 76-66 win over Shorter on Thursday. With a win, UWG will clinch a top-four seed in the GSC Tournament for the first time in the Dave Moore era.
"Lee is a balanced group," said head coach Dave Moore. "They have three guys averaging double figures and then they defend you well on the defensive end. I think that we are very similar defensively in what we're trying to do but at the end of the day, we've got to perform better offensively. We've got to shoot a better percentage and be more efficient. Our best players have to play well. Mike Zabetakis has to play well, Zawdie Jackson has to play well, and Jalen Sasser has to play well inside."
Saturday's matchup will be the second meeting this year between the two GSC teams as the Flames took the first meeting, 80-63, in Cleveland, Tennessee. The Wolves got off to a good start in that game as they held a 12-point lead in the first half before Lee got hot from three and shot West Georgia out of the game. Lee finished the contest shooting 51.8% from the field and 45% from three while UWG shot 37.3% from the floor and 19% from three. J.J. Barnes gave the Wolves a nice scoring jolt off the bench, scoring a team-high 16 points on 60% shooting while Kolten Griffin added 13 points.
Michael Zabetakis and Zawdie Jackson still lead an UWG offense that ranks fifth in the conference in points per game with 75.3 on 45% shooting. Even though the Wolves sit fifth in the conference in scoring, they struggle to find that consistent third scorer behind Zabetakis and Jackson.
Forward Jalen Sasser is a candidate to fill that role as the senior has scored in double figures nine times this season. UWG is 7-2 when Sasser scores in double figures, compared to 8-5 when he doesn't. Another candidate for that role is guard Camron Donatlan. Donatlan has shown flashes of offensive brilliance as the junior has scored 20 or more points twice this season but has struggled as of late. If the Wolves can find their solidified third scorer, their offense will hit another level right in time for the postseason.
Lee's Jayce Willingham and PJay Smith create one of the most dynamic scoring duos in the league for the Flames as the two combine to average 32.3 points per game, only trailing West Georgia's duo of Zabetakis and Jackson for the most points in the conference.
Willingham currently leads Lee in scoring and sits seventh in the conference with 16.5 points per game on 50.6% which ranks first in the GSC amongst all active guards. The 6'5" guard can make the three-ball occasionally but he prefers to play below the three-point line, slashing to the basket and getting to his spots in the midrange area. In the first meeting, West Georgia held Willingham to 36.3% shooting which marks only the fifth time this year that the senior has shot worse than 40% from the floor.
As for Smith, he is the reigning GSC Freshman of the Year and has taken his game to the next level in his sophomore campaign. After averaging 6.9 points in 2021-22, Smith is averaging 15.8 points per game this season, ranking second on the team, behind Willingham, and sits second on the team in assists with 3.7 per game. Standing at 6'0", Smith is extremely active on the backboards as he leads the team and sits ninth in the conference in rebounds with 6.3 per game. In his second year, Smith has turned into a lethal three-point shooter as the sophomore is shooting 43.9% from three, ranking second in the league, behind his backcourt partner, Beyuan Hendricks, who leads the GSC with a 44.7% three-point percentage. As he usually does, Smith stuffed the stat sheet against the Wolves in the first matchup, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 60% shooting and 50% from three.
"Lee can score the ball at four/five different positions, so its going to be a challenge," coach Moore continued. "We have to come in ready because they are a good team and there is a lot on the line. Its an exciting time!"
Tip-off for Saturday's game is set for 4:00 p.m.
