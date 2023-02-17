UWG MBB Jalen Sasser_2_MU

UWG men's hoops sits at fifth in the conference in scoring, but they struggle to find a consistent third scorer behind Zabetakis and Jackson. One of the candidates to fill that role is senior Jalen Sasser.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

After a week off, the UWG men's basketball team will resume their quest for a top-four seed in the Gulf South Conference Tournament on Saturday when they welcome the LEE Flames to the Coliseum for a significant GSC rematch that's set for 4:00 p.m.

West Georgia (16-7, 15-6 GSC) comes into Saturday's rematch tied for third place in the GSC standings with the Flames after a 69-65 loss to the West Alabama Tigers last Saturday while Lee (16-6, 15-6 GSC) comes into the matchup after a 76-66 win over Shorter on Thursday. With a win, UWG will clinch a top-four seed in the GSC Tournament for the first time in the Dave Moore era.

Trending Videos