After a two-game hiatus, the UWG men's basketball team will return to The Coliseum on Saturday when they play host to the Valdosta State Blazers for a 2 p.m. GSC rivalry matchup.
Saturday will also be first responder's day in The Coliseum as West Georgia will thank all first responders who are in attendance, while blue t-shirts will be given out to the first 500 students who enter The Coliseum as the game will also be a blue-out.
West Georgia (13-5, 12-4 GSC) comes into Saturday's matchup with Valdosta State (14-8, 10-6 GSC) after falling to West Florida, 79-75 on Wednesday, while the Blazers come in after a lopsided 93-44 win over Delta State last Saturday.
"With Valdosta State, it starts in transition," said head coach Dave Moore. "You have to get back in transition and you can't give them easy baskets. They have five guys on the floor that can run and that can score, so you must make them play in the halfcourt. That's where it starts with them."
An intriguing storyline for Saturday's contest is that it will feature arguably the best offensive team in the conference vs arguably the best defensive team. Valdosta State's high-powered offense has been on full display all season long as the Blazers have scored over 100 points four times and have scored 90+ three times this year, leading to a conference-high 85.5 points per game on a conference-high 48.8% shooting.
The Wolves boast one of the best defenses in the league, as they rank third in the GSC in points allowed, allowing 68.2 points per game while holding opposing teams to 42% shooting which ranks fourth. This season, West Georgia has held teams to under 70 points and under 40% shooting nine times.
Saturday's matchup between UWG and VSU will be the second meeting this season between the two GSC teams as the Wolves went down to Valdosta back in December and defeated the Blazers, 88-76 in The Complex. In that game, Michael Zabetakis scored a team-high 21 points on 50% shooting while Camron Donatlan and Jalen Sasser both added 16 points.
Speaking of Zabetakis, the guard is now four points away from passing UWG Hall of Famer, Tim Criswell, for second on the school's All-Time Scoring list. The graduate student continued his career season on Wednesday against the Argonauts as he compiled a stat line of 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals. That performance pushed Zabetakis' points per game to 18.1, which still ranks fifth in the conference while his 1.7 steals per game also ranks fifth.
Valdosta State is led by guard Jacolbey Owens and forward Mohamed Fofano. Next to Mississippi College's Miles Miller and UWG's Zawdie Jackson, Owens is one of the best point guards in the GSC. The Warner Robins native sits 10th and third in the GSC in points and assists and leads Valdosta State, averaging 15.7 points and 5.7 assists per game. In the first half of the season, Owens struggled to make his jump shots at a consistent rate, leading to him averaging 13.1 points on 36% shooting through the first 10 games of the year. Since then, the guard has turned it completely around as he's averaged 15 points per game on 49.6% shooting in the last 14 games. In the first meeting between the Wolves and Blazers, West Georgia held Owens to 10 points on 20% shooting.
Fofano is 6'7" offensive minded forward who sits second on Valdosta State in scoring and rebounding with 14.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The senior forward is one of the most efficient scoring bigs that you will find in the league as he's shooting 56.5% from the floor on 207 shot attempts this season, ranking third in the league. Fofano has scored over 20 points in six games and has shot over 50% from the field in 17 games and comes into the rematch with UWG after scoring 20 points, grabbing four rebounds, and dishing out four assists on 53% shooting in the first matchup.
"We've got our hands full and we know that, but they have to guard us too," coach Moore added. "They have to play against all five of our guys defensively and that's what we'll try and do with them, while making it hard on them by contesting shots and limiting them to one shot."
Tip-off for Saturday's game is set for 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at uwgathletics.com.
