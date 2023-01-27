UWG vs VSU BB Preview Photo

The UWG men's basketball team will return to The Coliseum today when they play host to the Valdosta State Blazers for a 2 p.m. GSC rivalry matchup.

 Photo by Bryant Gray

After a two-game hiatus, the UWG men's basketball team will return to The Coliseum on Saturday when they play host to the Valdosta State Blazers for a 2 p.m. GSC rivalry matchup.

Saturday will also be first responder's day in The Coliseum as West Georgia will thank all first responders who are in attendance, while blue t-shirts will be given out to the first 500 students who enter The Coliseum as the game will also be a blue-out.

Trending Videos