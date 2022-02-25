The UWG men’s basketball team will look to end the regular season on a high note when they host Valdosta State on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip.
West Georgia (14-12, 11-8 GSC) comes into Saturday’s matchup following an 83-81 comeback win over West Florida on Wednesday while Valdosta State (11-15, 7-12 GSC) comes in on a six-game losing streak with their last loss coming against Alabama Huntsville on Saturday.
West Georgia is averaging 74.4 points per game on the year, good for fifth in the Gulf South Conference. The Wolves are giving up 72.7 points per game which is good for seventh in the league. Valdosta State’s high-powered offense is averaging 79.5 points per game which is good for second in the conference but the Blazers struggle defensively, allowing 78.6 points per game which ranks 12th in the league.
The last meeting between the two teams was a tale of two halves. After a 49-point first half from VSU, UWG clamped down defensively and held the Blazers to 30 points on 31% shooting in the second half, leading to an 86-79 victory in Valdosta. Kadeim Jones led the way with a game-high 19 points and a team-high seven rebounds while Seth Brown-Carter finished with 18 points on 60% shooting.
West Georgia has excelled at limiting turnovers all season, and know they will have to do the same against Valdosta State on Saturday.
“We have to make sure we control the tempo and take care of the ball because they’re forcing almost 15 turnovers a game,” said UWG head coach Dave Moore. “If you turn the ball over against Valdosta State, that turns into easy baskets for them in transition and that’s where they excel, in transition.”
Valdosta State has had a rough February as the Blazers have yet to win a game in the month. Even though they’re in the midst of a six-game losing streak, VSU’s offense remains incredibly dangerous as they’ve scored 70+ plus points in three of the six games.
“One-on-one they’re challenging,” Moore explained. “When you play Valdosta State, it can’t be a one-on-one game; it has to be them against us”
Saturday is also senior day for the Wolves as they will honor senior’s Seth Brown-Carter and Deng Nhial.
“Deng Nhial has been a guy that I can count on for four years. A guy who is going to play his role, play hard, and be a great teammate,” Moore concluded. Nhial was a redshirt freshman when Dave Moore became head coach at UWG. “He’s been a guy we’ve built this program around; he’s been there since day one and really been the foundation of rebuilding the program.”
In the 2019-2020 season, Seth Brown-Carter led UWG in scoring with 16.5 points per game, earning a second-team All-GSC selection. After opting out of the 2020-2021 season, Brown-Carter has picked up where he’s left off as the senior sits second on the team in scoring with 14.7 points per game this year.
“Seth has given us that big lift scoring the ball, and he has always been that guy that can put the ball in the backet; that’s what he does well,” Moore added.
Valdosta State is led by their backcourt duo of Jacolbey Owens and Cam Hamilton who coach Dave Moore described as “really good players.” Jacolbey Owens is a 6’1” guard who leads the Blazers in points and assists with 14.9 and 3.9. The junior has been a consistent scorer for VSU as he’s scored in double figures in 25 of 26 games this season while shooting 44% from the field and 36% from three. Owens also takes on a lot of playmaking responsibilities as he leads the team in assists with 3.9 per game.
Cam Hamilton is a 5’11” guard who leads Valdosta State in steals with 2.2 per game, while sitting second on the team in scoring with 13.3 points. Hamilton is a solid rebounder for his size as the junior is averaging 4.0 rebounds per game and has finished with double-digit rebounds twice this season. In the first game against West Georgia, the duo of Owens and Hamilton combined for 29 points on 33% shooting.
Michael Cole and Maurice Gordan are also key contributors for the Blazers. Michael Cole is a 6’6” forward who leads VSU in rebounds and blocks with 6.7 and 1.0 per game while averaging 11.7 points on 48.5% shooting. The junior has four double-doubles this season, highlighted by a 25-point, 11-rebound performance against Alabama Huntsville on February 3, 2021. Maurice Gordan is a 6’6” forward who is averaging 9.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Blazers. UWG virtually took Maurice Gordan out of the game in the first matchup as the junior finished with four points and two rebounds.
Tip-off for Saturday is set for 2 p.m.
