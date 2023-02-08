Henry Daniels

UWG's Henry Daniels went two for three at the plate in a 4-3 win over Emmanuel College.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

It was timely at bats and excellent bullpen pitching that led UWG Baseball to their third consecutive victory against the Emmanuel Lions on Tuesday afternoon at Cole Field.

"It was a good day," said head coach Jeff Smith. "We gave them a bunch of free passes and allowed them to stay in the game, but our guys played well and got settled in and played some good baseball."

