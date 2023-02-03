The UWG women's basketball team is back on the road this weekend, heading north to Rome, Georgia for a 2 p.m. road contest with Shorter University on Saturday afternoon.
"Any road game in this conference is a tough game," said head coach Joanna Reitz. "Shorter is no exception to that, so we have our work cut out for us tomorrow."
The Wolves (8-13, 7-11 GSC) are coming off a big home win over Auburn Montgomery on Wednesday while Shorter (2-19, 2-16 GSC) is coming off a 90-46 loss at the hands of Montevallo.
Aliyah Washington and Stephanie Torres gave the Wolves big performances on Wednesday, with Washington recording 19 points and Torres scoring 18 points.
Peace Okeke also recorded her sixth double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds in the win against AUM on Wednesday.
Shorter struggles on the defensive end as they ranked 12th in the GSC in points allowed per game with 75.8. The Hawks allow opponents to make 43.7 percent of their shots, which is also 12th in the conference, and they are 12th in opponent three-point field goal percentage with 35.4.
UWG ranks as the 10th best scoring offense in the GSC, averaging 57.3 points per game. In their game against Auburn Montgomery, the Wolves scored a season high of 81 points on 48.5 percent shooting. Shorter has given up 80 points or more 10 times this season.
Torres leads the scoring charge for UWG, averaging 10.5 points per game which is 21st in the GSC. Peace Okeke has also been a constant source of offense for the Wolves as the senior currently ranks 25th in the GSC, averaging 9.8 points per game and fourth in rebounding at 8.7 boards per game.
"All we care about is a win, whatever that looks like," Reitz mentioned. "We hit eight threes against AUM. I would love to hit eight threes, but we need to be more balanced and play inside out.
As for the Hawks, they struggle on offense as well. Shorter ranks as the 13th best scoring team in the conference, only managing to score 54.1 points per game. Shorter also ranks last in field goal and three-point percentage with marks of 34.4 and 26.2 percent from the field. The Hawk's offense relies on Derrica McCall who is 20th in the GSC in scoring at 10.8 points per game.
The Wolves are the eighth best defensive team in the GSC in terms of points allowed. UWG allows 65.0 points per game on 43.3 percent shooting, which puts them 11th in opponent field goal percentage. In the win against AUM, West Georgia allowed the Warhawks to convert 50 percent of their shots. Peace Okeke is the anchor in the middle, and she leads the GSC in blocks per game with 1.2.
The Wolves won the first matchup earlier this season against the Hawks, 69-34. In the win, UWG held Shorter to 22.9 percent from the field. Offensively, Aliyah Washington led the way with 16 points, while Torres added 12.
"We're hungry," Reitz added. "We're in the hunt to make the tournament and we know that every game matters, so we are very focused."
Saturday's game tips at 2 p.m. EST from Winthrop-King Centre.
