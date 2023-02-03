Aniedi Nsentip, Aliyah Washington

After snapping a five-game losing streak with a win over Auburn Montgomery, UWG's women's basketball team will look to add another win against a 2-19 Shorter University squad. Pictured are Aniedi Nsentip (15) and Aliyah Washington (24).

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

The UWG women's basketball team is back on the road this weekend, heading north to Rome, Georgia for a 2 p.m. road contest with Shorter University on Saturday afternoon.

"Any road game in this conference is a tough game," said head coach Joanna Reitz. "Shorter is no exception to that, so we have our work cut out for us tomorrow."

