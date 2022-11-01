The preseason for UWG men’s basketball is coming to an end, with year five of the Dave Moore era set to begin on Nov. 11, but not before the Wolves travel to Oxford, Mississippi for a 7:30 p.m. exhibition against Ole Miss today.

“I appreciate the opportunity Ole Miss has given us to go compete against an SEC opponent”, said Head Coach Dave Moore. “It’s an opportunity for us to get better as a team on a big stage and we are excited to play!”

