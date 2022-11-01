The preseason for UWG men’s basketball is coming to an end, with year five of the Dave Moore era set to begin on Nov. 11, but not before the Wolves travel to Oxford, Mississippi for a 7:30 p.m. exhibition against Ole Miss today.
“I appreciate the opportunity Ole Miss has given us to go compete against an SEC opponent”, said Head Coach Dave Moore. “It’s an opportunity for us to get better as a team on a big stage and we are excited to play!”
Moore brings the Wolves into the 2022-23 campaign after going 15-13 in 2021-22 and clinching a berth in the GSC tournament for the fourth straight season.
West Georgia’s roster features nine returners, highlighted by guard/forward Michael Zabetakis who enters his final collegiate season. Zabetakis has been a staple for UWG basketball since he arrived on campus back in 2018, accumulating 1,096 career points which sits him 12th all-time in school history. Last season, the graduate student averaged 11.7 points per game on 41% shooting and sat second on the team in rebounds and assists with 5.3 and 3.1 per game.
Alongside the nine returners, the Wolves will feature five newcomers, including three transfers who are primed to make an immediate impact. Leading the charge of transfers is guard Camron Donatlan. Donatlan, a transfer from South Suburban College, averaged 19.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and shot 59.5% from the field in his 2021-22 campaign, propelling South Suburban to a perfect 33-0 record and a NJCAA Division 2 National Championship.
Also, with Donatlan in West Georgia’s guard room is Snead State transfer, Zawdie Jackson. As a true freshman, Jackson led the Alabama Community College Conference in assists with 6.2 per game, while sitting sixth in the conference in scoring with 19.2 points per game. Jackson, a native of Snellville, was an elite scorer at the Juco level, scoring 20+ points in 13 of the 29 games he played last season which led to a Second Team All-Conference selection.
After losing some size in the offseason, West Georgia needed another big man to add some length in the frontcourt, so coach Moore sought out North Central Missouri transfer Kolten Griffin. In his final season at North Central Missouri, Griffin averaged 15.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks, shooting 52.1% from the field and 43.9% from three, leading the Pirates to a 16-12 record and a NJCAA Region XVI Championship.
As for Ole Miss, they come into Tuesday’s exhibition after a 13-19 season, with their 2021-22 campaign coming to an end after a loss to Missouri in the SEC Tournament.
The Rebels have two of their three top scorers from 2021-22 returning for the 2022-23 campaign. Sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin finished second on the team in scoring for Ole Miss as a true freshman last season, averaging 12.6 points, while guard Matthew Murrell will return for his junior year after finishing third on the team in scoring with 12 points per game. Both Ruffin and Murrell will be excellent tests for the UWG guards before the Wolves officially kick off their season on Nov. 11 against Embry-Riddle.
Today’s 7:30 p.m. exhibition between the Wolves and the Rebels won’t be televised or streamed, but live stats will be available.
