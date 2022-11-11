The wait for UWG basketball is finally over on Saturday when the Wolves travel to Daytona Beach, Florida to open up the 2022-23 season with a matchup against the Embry-Riddle Eagles that's set for 7 p.m.
Head coach Dave Moore enters his fifth season at the helm for West Georgia, bringing his 55-52 career record into the 2022-23 campaign. Last season, Moore guided UWG to a 15-13 record and clinched a berth in the Gulf South Conference Tournament for the fourth straight season.
"We've got a good group of guys," said head coach Dave Moore. "We've got a group of guys that want to win and win for each other and ultimately that's what its going to take. The chemistry piece, the connectivity that we have as a group is going to determine how successful we are this season."
Michael Zabetakis comes into the 2022-23 season after averaging 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game on 41% shooting last year. The grad student highlights one of nine returners for West Georgia and is coming off a 21-point, six-rebound performance against SEC opponent, Ole Miss, in their exhibition on Nov. 1.
Also returning and primed to make big impacts on the floor for the Wolves are senior forward Jalen Sasser and junior guard J.J. Barnes. Sasser returns for his last collegiate season, after starting eight games last year and averaging 10.3 points on 60% shooting and a team-leading 5.6 rebounds. As for Barnes, he returns after starting all 28 games for West Georgia last season. In 2021-22, Barnes led the team in assists and steals with 3.3 and 1.5, while adding 6.1 points per game.
The Wolves have never beaten Embry-Riddle in the three games they have matched up, with UWG falling 88-77 to the Eagles in the last matchup which took place last season on Nov. 12, 2021. In the game, Sasser scored 22 points off the bench, which tied his career-high, and grabbed seven rebounds, while Zabetakis added 11 points and six rebounds.
"Embry-Riddle is a very high-level opponent," Moore continued. "They lost two high quality guards last year but they have a transfer from Georgia College who is very good and players who are coming back from injury that are high quality guys. Playing Embry-Riddle, a quality opponent like this, this early in the season can really get us prepared for Gulf South play."
Embry-Riddle enters the 2022-23 season after losing their top two scorers in Romeo Crouch and Elijah Jenkins. Crouch and Jenkins averaged 20.7 points and 15.8 points per game for the Eagles last season, combining for 36.5 points. After losing two high level scorers, Embry-Riddle needed someone to help fill that void, so they sought out Georgia College transfer Wesley Simpson. Simpson played four seasons with the Bobcats and has been named to the All-Peach Belt Conference team twice in his career. Simpson comes into the 2022-23 season following a season where he averaged 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game from his guard position.
Alongside Simpson in the Embry-Riddle backcourt is Malcom Whitlow. Whitlow averaged 11.1 points per game last season, sitting third on the team. Whitlow scored in double figures in 19 of the 32 games he played in last year, including a career-high 28-point performance against Eckerd on Jan. 12.
Tip-off for Saturday is set for 7 p.m.
