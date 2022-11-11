The wait for UWG basketball is finally over on Saturday when the Wolves travel to Daytona Beach, Florida to open up the 2022-23 season with a matchup against the Embry-Riddle Eagles that's set for 7 p.m.

Head coach Dave Moore enters his fifth season at the helm for West Georgia, bringing his 55-52 career record into the 2022-23 campaign. Last season, Moore guided UWG to a 15-13 record and clinched a berth in the Gulf South Conference Tournament for the fourth straight season.

