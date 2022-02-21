For the second time in as many weeks, the West Georgia Wolves are set to take on the Augusta Jaguars, heading East on Wednesday for a 2 p.m. road contest.
It has been a rough 10 days for West Georgia Baseball, as the Wolves are currently sitting on a five game losing streak, dating back to February 12th, where they lost their first game of the season at Palm Beach Atlantic.
West Georgia (5-5, 0-3 GSC) faced the same Jaguars team back on February 15th, dropping that game 6-3 on their home field. The Wolves were able to score three runs in the bottom of the fourth on four consecutive singles. After that point, West Georgia was held hitless for the rest of the ballgame, only getting three more baserunners in the remaining five innings. Britt Kelly and Alex Brown for the Jaguars were able to shut down the potent offense that the Wolves brought into the game, combining for 6 innings, zero hits, zero runs, two walks, and four strikeouts.
The weekend was equally as tough for the Wolves as UWG opened GSC play in Pensacola.
The Wolves suffered a sweep at the hands of West Florida in Pensacola last weekend. The Argonauts scored three or more runs in the first inning in all three games of the weekend series. This proved to be too much for West Georgia, as they could never climb out of the early holes. In game three, however, the Wolves had the lead going into the eighth, but the Argonauts would tie the game up and eventually win in extra innings.
West Georgia is led by their four year starter, Brody Wortham. The junior comes into this contest sporting a .472 AVG, 1.304 OPS, 20 hits, three home runs, and nine RBI’s on the young season. The pre-season all GSC selection has picked up right where he left off last season, as he currently has a 23 game hitting streak dating back to April 11, 2021.
On the mound, West Georgia has had some struggles, but Andrew Smith has been one of the bright spots out of the bullpen. Smith has appeared in five games so far, pitching 13 innings while only giving up eight hits, three runs, six walks, and striking out 12.
The Jaguars (5-6, 0-0 PBC) are coming off of a tough weekend of their own after being swept by Mars Hill University. They are led in the box by Pat Galvin who comes in with a .388 AVG, 19 hits, one home run, and 10 RBI’s on the season.
Chase Horton is leading the Jaguars on the mound, posting an ERA of 1.50 after 18 innings on the season so far. Horton has appeared in three games this season, going at least five innings in each start. His best start came earlier this month against UVA Wise where the Junior hurled seven innings, allowing six hits, one run, one walk, and struck out five.
First pitch for the midweek contest is set for 2 p.m. from Jaguar Field on the campus of Augusta University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.