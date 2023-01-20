The Wolves track and field squad will line up in their third indoor meet of the season on Sunday at the KMS Invitational in Birmingham, Ala.
UWG's first meet of the season also took place at the Birmingham Crossplex Center, when West Georgia competed in the BSC Indoor Icebreaker on December 2.
The Wolves are looking to build on a successful weekend at the Gamecock Opener that took place this past Saturday. Multiple athletes produced PRs on that day and two school-records were broken with senior Paishence Collier at the forefront of the new standards. The senior anchored the 200m dash, finishing the event in 25.89. Collier also set a new school record in the Long Jump event with a mark of 5.95, which is the seventh best jump in the country.
Senior Coley Branum also set a new school record in the 3000m run at the Gamecock Opener. Branum finished the 3k run with a time of 10.51.85, besting the previous record of 11:01 set by Marion Bartilol.
Among the throwers, Brandi Boddy made her season debut at the Gamecock Opener. Boddy finished fourth in the Shot Put with a throw of 12.70m, while placing fifth in the Weight Throw with a mark of 16.12m.
The Wolves will kick off the KMS Invitational at 8 a.m. with the women's Long jump competition.
