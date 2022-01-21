The UWG men’s basketball team will attempt to win their third straight game when they welcome the Montevallo Falcons to the Coliseum for a 3:00 p.m. Gulf South Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon.
West Georgia (6-9, 3-5 GSC) comes into the game following an 86-76 win over Auburn Montgomery on Wednesday while Montevallo (8-11, 6-5 GSC) comes in on a three-game losing streak with their last loss coming against West Alabama on Wednesday.
UWG is averaging 72.9 points per game on the year, good for eighth in the Gulf South Conference. The Wolves are giving up 73.5 points per game which is also good for eighth in the league. After scoring a season-low 51 points against West Alabama on Wednesday, Montevallo’s points per game dropped to 74.0 which sits them seventh in the conference. The Falcons are allowing 73.9 points per game which puts them ninth.
Saturday will mark the ninth meeting between the Wolves and the Falcons. The all-time series is tied 4-4 with West Georgia winning the last two matchups. The last matchup between the two GSC teams came earlier this season on November 20, 2021 where UWG squeaked out a 73-71 win on the road.
Kadeim Jones led the Wolves with 22 points and eight rebounds while Michael Zabetakis, Seth Brown-Carter, J.J. Barnes, and Jalen Sasser also scored in double figures in the win.
Guard Seth Brown-Carter and forward Jalen Sasser both had huge games off the bench in Wednesday’s win over AUM. The bench duo accounted for more than half of the Wolves points on Wednesday as Brown-Carter went for a team-high 28 points and six rebounds on 9-16(56%) shooting while Sasser added 20 points and eight rebounds on 9-11(82%) shooting. Brown-Carter’s 28 points is the most points scored by a bench player within the conference this season.
Guard J.J. Barnes was everywhere for West Georgia on Wednesday night and played a huge role in the win. In the game, Barnes recorded a career-high eight assists, scored eight points, grabbed five rebounds, took three charges, and had just one turnover in 36 minutes of play. Barnes has taken care of the ball all year long as the Junior’s 2.17 assists to turnover ratio leads the conference.
Montevallo is led by guard James McNeil and guard Braxton Bertolette. Standing at 6’0”, McNeil is averaging 12.4 points on 47% shooting, a team-leading 2.8 assists, and a team-leading 1.9 steals per game. McNeil has been a consistent scorer for the Falcons all season as he’s scored in double figures in 14 of the 19 games.
Defensively, McNeil is constantly in the passing lanes and his 1.9 steals per game proves just that. McNeil has eight games where he’s had three or more steals with a pair of four-steal performances coming against Mississippi College and Middle Georgia State earlier this season.
Bertolette is a 6’3” guard who leads the Falcons in scoring with 13.9 points per game on 48.8% shooting while grabbing 4.2 rebounds per game which ranks second amongst the team. Bertolette has three 20+ point games this season highlighted by a 23-point performance against AUM back on December 4th.
Earlier this season, West Georgia neutralized both McNeil and Bertolette as the duo combined for only seven points on 30% shooting.
Xavier Malcom is a 6’0” guard who averages 12.6 points per game for the Falcons. Malcom is one of best shooters in the conference as his 45% three-point percentage leads the team and puts him second in the conference.
Malcom has hit seven threes in a game twice this season and also sits second in the league with 3.0 threes made per game. In the last game against West Georgia, Malcom scored 18 points and shot 4-8 from three.
Tip-off for Saturday’s game is set for 3 p.m.
