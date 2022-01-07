Due to COVID-19 protocols, the University of West Georgia men's basketball contest at Mississippi College, originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8, has been postponed. The two teams and the Gulf South Conference are working on a potential reschedule date, but no date has been finalized.
West Georgia's women's basketball team will still be on the road on Saturday at Mississippi College, taking on the Lady Choctaws at 3 p.m. The next men's game is currently scheduled for next Wednesday, January 12 at Shorter in a GSC doubleheader. The women's game on that day will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the men to start at approximately 7:30 p.m.
