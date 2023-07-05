Head coach David Dean has added two new members to his 2023 coaching staff, announcing the hiring of Tremaine Tyler-Frazier and former Georgia Tech wide receiver Micheal Summers Jr.
Summers will coach the wide receivers while Tyler-Frazier will join the defensive staff as the defensive backs coach.
Tyler-Frazier is no stranger to the collegiate ranks as he has coached at multiple levels of college football since the 2017 season. He spent three seasons as the defensive backs coach at Georgia Military before taking the same position at Division II Tuskegee.
Most recently, Tyler-Frazier was a defensive backs analyst at group of five power, Coastal Carolina. Prior to entering the collegiate ranks, he coached the defensive backs at Lexington (S.C.) High School.
"We are excited to have Coach Tyler join our staff as he brings a wealth of knowledge," said Dean, "He has coached and recruited in the state of Georgia, which will be greatly beneficial in our program philosophy. I look forward to our secondary getting back on campus and meeting Tremaine and having the opportunity to work together.
As a player, Tyler-Frazier was a four-year letterman at the University of South Carolina while being chosen as team co-captain as a senior.
Summers, a 2015 graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology, most recently gained coaching experience at the high school level, working in his hometown of Statesboro, serving for three years as Statesboro High School's Wide Receivers coach and Co-Offensive Coordinator.
At Georgia Tech, Summers lettered for three years and was part of the Yellow Jackets' 2014 Orange Bowl Championship team. Summers is not the only former Jacket on the Wolves' coaching staff, as he joins defensive line coach Pat Gamble, who was a scholarship defensive lineman at Tech from 2012-2016.
"I have known Micheal Summers for several years. I have always been impressed with his attention to detail, work ethic and knowledge of football, especially Wide Receiver play," Dean added about Summers. "Being a native of the state of Georgia, he will be a great addition in recruiting East Georgia, his old stomping grounds. I think Coach Summers and our players will be a natural fit and should be a lot of fun watching our receiving corps continue to improve under his tutelage."
