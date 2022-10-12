UWG Women's GOLF 10-13-22

UWG women's golf hit a season-low 292 on Tuesday at the LeeAnn Noble Memorial in Dahlonega.

 Photo by Jared Boggus

The UWG women's golf team shot the third lowest round of any team in the field on Tuesday, but it was too little too late as the Wolves finished 16th at the LeeAnn Noble Memorial in Dahlonega, Georgia.

UWG's final round 292 was behind only a 291 from Anderson, who won the event by nine shots, and a 285 from defending National Champions Findlay on Tuesday at Achasta Golf Club. It was also the lowest round for the Wolves on the young season.

Trending Videos