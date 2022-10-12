The UWG women's golf team shot the third lowest round of any team in the field on Tuesday, but it was too little too late as the Wolves finished 16th at the LeeAnn Noble Memorial in Dahlonega, Georgia.
UWG's final round 292 was behind only a 291 from Anderson, who won the event by nine shots, and a 285 from defending National Champions Findlay on Tuesday at Achasta Golf Club. It was also the lowest round for the Wolves on the young season.
The Wolves were led on the day by Erica Couch who used four birdies and two bogeys to fire a career-low round of 70. Couch finished the event in a 63rd place tie individually and shot the lowest round by a UWG player all season.
Ainsley Cowart had the top finish for the Wolves, coming in a 28th place tie after a final round 71. With four holes to play, Cowart was three over, but the senior birdied each of the final four to get to one-under par.
Katherine Densmore finished in a 67th-place tie after a final round 74. The senior also made four birdies on the day. Maddy Schultz made two birdies as she shot a final round 77 to finish in 74th place.
It was a final round 84 for Kamryn Roberts who finished in 89th place.
West Georgia is back in action next week at the Fall Music City Invite in Nashville, Tennessee.
