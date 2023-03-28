Wolves finish second at Morehouse Relay

UWG's women's track team finished in second place as a team at the Morehouse Relay over the weekend.

 Photo by Zach Bias

ATLANTA — The University of West Georgia Track and Field team completed the final day of the Morehouse Relay this afternoon, and earned a second place finish.

The Wolves finished the meet with 135 points, trailing only Tennessee State who collected 182.50 points.

