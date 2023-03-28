Wolves finish second at Morehouse Relay

ATLANTA — The University of West Georgia Track and Field team completed the final day of the Morehouse Relay this afternoon, and earned a second place finish.
The Wolves finished the meet with 135 points, trailing only Tennessee State who collected 182.50 points.
Relays
The group of Maniyah Thomas, Dasani Minter, Shamiya Perry, and Camille Gaskins set a new school record in the 4x200 Meter Relay Race as the quartet finished with a time of 1:46.65. That same group also represented UWG in the 4x100 Meter Relay also and finished ninth with a time of 49.61.
Sprints
The duo of Hannah Dunston and Kira Montefusco finished the 100m Dash in fifth and seventh place with times of 12.28 and 12.36
Hurdles
Sophomore Chioma Uwaomah was the lone wolf in the 100m Hurdles Finals and she placed fourth, crossing the finish line in 16.45.
Distance
Linda Vasquez and Adela Belohlavova finished first and second in the 1500m run with times of 5:06.05 and 5:14.55. Vasquez's time of 5:06.05 was a new personal best for the freshman. Ama Ahovi also ran the 1500m run and finished seventh with a time of 5:24.93.
Throws
Nicole Richards and Trinity Stephens finished 20th and 21st in the Shot Put event with marks of 9.77m and 9.55m.
Jumps
Freshman T'oni Birden won the Long Jump event after posting a mark of 5.50m on her third attempt. Dasani Minter placed sixth with a jump of 4.96m.
Freshman Elizabeth Osborn won the Pole Vault event at the Morehouse Relay, posting a mark of 2.45m.
The Wolves are back in action on April 1 for the UWG Legends Track Meet.
