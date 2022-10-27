UWG GOLF 10-28

A final round 309 dropped the UWG men's golf team to a sixth-place finish at the final day of competition at the 11th Annual Matt Dyas Invitational.

 Photo by Jared Boggus

The Wolves entered the final day trailing by 11 strokes, but struggled to score on a difficult Oak Mountain Championship Golf Club layout, finishing 23 strokes behind team champion, Union.

