A final round 309 dropped the UWG men's golf team to a sixth-place finish at the final day of competition at the 11th Annual Matt Dyas Invitational.
The Wolves entered the final day trailing by 11 strokes, but struggled to score on a difficult Oak Mountain Championship Golf Club layout, finishing 23 strokes behind team champion, Union.
Oliwer Persson-Toiminen didn't have the low score of the day for the Wolves, but he was the top finisher after a final round 78 gave him a 227 total, good for a 14th-place tie. Ethan Kolisz did have the low round of the day for the Wolves, shooting a 74 to finish tied for 25th at 231. Dylan Hopper also finished with a 231 total and a 25th-place tie, shooting a 79 on Tuesday.
After a solid Monday, Caleb Wall finished up with an 84 to finish in 27th-place. Jamie Ruengmateekhun had a final round 78 and finished in 38th place.
Dylan Mullaney, who was playing as an individual, finished in an 18th place tie after a final round 72. Jimmy Coleman had a decent final round, shooting 74 to wrap up his first home event in a 36th-place tie. Austin Jaynes finished 51st with a final round 81.
Blake Henriques of Shorter won the individual title, shooting a final round 74 and finishing with a 214 total.
This wraps up the fall season for the UWG men's golf team, who will return to action in the spring for their championship segment which culminates with the Gulf South Conference Championships held in April in Mobile, Alabama.
