Wolves finish 4th at GSC Outdoor T&F Championships

At the Gulf South Conference Outdoor Championships last weekend, UWG's Kira Montefusco set a new school record in the 100m dash, after posting a time of 12.02 in the finals.

 Photo by Reily Rogers

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — The University of West Georgia track and field team finished fourth at the 2023 Gulf South Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Over three days of competition, the Wolves scored a grand total of 84 points. Lee won the meet after scoring 276 points, while Alabama-Huntsville and Mississippi College scored 119 and 91 points respectively to finish second and third.

