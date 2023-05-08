Wolves finish 4th at GSC Outdoor T&F Championships

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — The University of West Georgia track and field team finished fourth at the 2023 Gulf South Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Over three days of competition, the Wolves scored a grand total of 84 points. Lee won the meet after scoring 276 points, while Alabama-Huntsville and Mississippi College scored 119 and 91 points respectively to finish second and third.
Hannah Dunston, Kira Montefusco, Paishence Collier, and Mia Culpepper set a new school in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 46.72, which earned the Wolves four points.
Montefusco also set a new school record in the 100m dash, after posting a time of 12.02 in the finals.
Senior Kailani Serapion placed fourth in the javelin throw in her last collegiate meet after posting a throw of 33.66. That throw helped UWG earn five points. Beth Taylor added a point for the Wolves after placing seventh, with a toss of 27.02m. T'oni Birden, Haley Trammell, and Trinity Stephens finished ninth, 12th, and 15th.
Birden also competed in the 100mh and finished fourth with a time of 15.31. Elizabeth Osborne and Chioma Uwaomah also competed in the 100mh and finished fifth and sixth with times of 15.48 and 17.11. Those three helped UWG score 12 points in the event.
Osborne also jumped 2.75m in the pole vault and earned the Wolves two additional points.
Olivia Fulford and Maniyah Thomas were the two Wolves to compete in the 400mh. They finished fifth and seventh with times of 1:08.79 and 1:15.0 respectively. The duo added six points to the Wolves' total score
Adela Belohlavova and Ama Ahovi represented UWG in the 1500m run and finished 14th and 18th with times of 4:58.05 and 5:14.39.
Belohlavova also participated in the 800m run and finished 14th with a time of 2:26.62.
Many Medals on Day Two
The University of West Georgia track and field team saw many of their athletes earn medals on day two of the GSC Outdoor Track and Field Championships and were in second place as a team thanks to those performances.
Freshman T'oni Birden started the day off for the Wolves by claiming a silver medal in the Heptathlon. Birden won the Heptathlon long jump with a mark of 5.48m. Birden would follow that performance up by finishing second in the javelin event with a toss of 28.63m, but Lee's Sydney White claimed first after posting a mark of 33.16m. The freshman would wrap up the Heptathlon by being the second participant to finish the 800m run with a time of 2:55.34m.
Olivia Fulford would be the second Wolf on the day to earn a medal after posting the third-best jump in the high jump event. Fulford's highest jump of the day was 1.58m, which helped the Wolves collect six points and earn her first medal in a West Georgia uniform.
West Georgia had a tremendous amount of success in the triple jump at the 2023 GSC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The Wolves claimed second, third, and fourth place in the event. Mia Culpepper finished second with a jump of 11.79m, while Trammell claimed bronze with a jump of 11.73m, which is a new lifetime best. Birden rounded out the top four with a jump of 11.66m and she also set a new lifetime best.
Kira Montefusco finished sixth in the 100m dash preliminaries and advanced to the finals after posting a time of 12.09. Hannah Dunston and Mia Culpepper placed 12th and 14th with times of 12.22 and 12.52. Camille Gaskins and Dasani Minter finished 17th and 19th respectively.
Freshman Trinty Stephens led a trio of Wolves in the discus throw after placing 11th with a throw of 32.59m. Kailani Serapion finished right behind Stephens with a throw of 32.10m. Beth Taylor placed 16th with a throw of 29.85m.
Coley Branum set a lifetime best in the 5000m run with a time of 18:35.31. Catherine Greer, Madeline Gaskin, and Stephanie Beltran finished 16th, 17th, and 18th, respectively.
