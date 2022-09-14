UWG Bearcat 2022 - Day 2

After a final-round 313, West Georgia Men’s Golf finished their first tournament of the fall in 15th place out of 15 teams.

 Photo by Sam Viebrock/Clayton State Athletics

A final round 313 was the fate of the UWG men’s golf team on Tuesday as the Wolves finished 15th at the Bearcat Fall Invitational.

Dylan Mullaney was the top finisher for the Wolves as he finished the tournament with a 79 and a 57th place tie. Mullaney finished with a 230 total.

