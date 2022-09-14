A final round 313 was the fate of the UWG men’s golf team on Tuesday as the Wolves finished 15th at the Bearcat Fall Invitational.
Dylan Mullaney was the top finisher for the Wolves as he finished the tournament with a 79 and a 57th place tie. Mullaney finished with a 230 total.
Dylan Hopper was just behind Mullaney with a 69th place finish after a final round 77, which was the lowest round of the day for the Wolves. Oliwer Persson-Toiminen also shot 77 on Tuesday, finishing tied for 77th.
A final round 82 from Jimmy Coleman gave the freshman a 79th place finish. He was two shots in front of Jamie Ruengmateekhun who finished with an 80 in the third round.
North Georgia claimed the team title while Georgia Southwestern finished second.
The Wolves’ next action is set for September 19-20 at the UNG Fall Invitational at Chattahoochee Golf Club.
