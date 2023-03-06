Zawdie Jackson

Zawdie Jackson hit a game winning jump shot on Saturday to propel UWG to the GSC tournament championship.

 Photo by Michael Wade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In an instant classic, the UWG men's basketball team punched their tickets to the GSC Championship game on Saturday night after a 71-69 win over the Alabama Huntsville Chargers.

On Sunday, UWG fell just short of a GSC Championship as the Wolves fell 67-65 in the final 15 seconds to the West Alabama Tigers.

