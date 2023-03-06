BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In an instant classic, the UWG men's basketball team punched their tickets to the GSC Championship game on Saturday night after a 71-69 win over the Alabama Huntsville Chargers.
On Sunday, UWG fell just short of a GSC Championship as the Wolves fell 67-65 in the final 15 seconds to the West Alabama Tigers.
Semifinal Game
Zawdie Jackson's game winner propelled UWG over UAH, while West Georgia shot 47% from the field and 42.3% from three as a team in the two-point win.
"I'm just really proud of the effort," said head coach Dave Moore. "We hung in there because in the second half, Huntsville showed why they're a championship team. We just battled man. Cole Fisher gave us a giant lift off the bench in the first half to help us stay in that first half when we started to struggle. What made the difference in this game rather than the last two is that we were able to match their shooting. They shot a high percentage from three but we were able to match it this time around."
West Georgia put on a defensive clinic to begin the first half as they held Alabama Huntsville to 24% from the field and 22% from three, 13 minutes into the half. Offensively for West Georgia, it was all Cole Fisher and Michael Zabetakis as the duo combined for 23 first half points, including four three-pointers from Fisher.
The combo of stout defense and the shooting of Zabetakis and Fisher propelled UWG to a 27-15 lead with 6:00 minutes to play in the half. After going up by 12, a dunk from Alabama Huntsville's Daniel Saylor swung the momentum fully in the favor of the Chargers as the dunk sparked a 17-6 run, cutting UWG's lead down to three at the half.
West Georgia shot 41% and 41.2% from three in the first half, while Alabama Huntsville shot 36.4% from the field and 41% from three.
The Wolves started the second half on a 7-0 run to extend their lead 10, less than three minutes into the half. For majority of the half, the two teams traded baskets as the Chargers weren't able to get UWG's lead below five points until a Luke Barnett three capped a 7-2 Alabama Huntsville run, cutting West Georgia lead to 58-55 with 4:28 left to play.
Fisher answered with his fifth three of the game before three free throws and a three from Jack Kostel tied the game at 61 with 2:42 left. Both teams scored on their next couple possessions, leading to a 69-69 game. Zawdie Jackson walked the ball up and drilled a pull-up jumper with five seconds left. UAH's Max Shulman raced down the floor and shot a 30-foot three-pointer that hit the front rim, clinching a 71-69 win for the Wolves.
"Zawdie wanted it down the stretch," coach Moore continued. "He wanted to take the big shot. He's our floor general and the guy that sets the table for us offensively and he was really really good down the stretch."
Michael Zabetakis led UWG with a game-high 22 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, while Jackson scored or assisted on the Wolves' final 13 points, leading to the sophomore finishing with 17 points and a game-high six assists. Off the bench, Fisher recorded a career-high 17 points on a career-high five threes.
Championship Game
The UWG men's basketball team fell just short of a GSC Championship on Sunday as the Wolves fell 67-65 to the West Alabama Tigers.
West Georgia (20-9, 17-7 GSC) shot 43.4% from the field and 31.6% from three, while West Alabama (26-5, 19-5) shot 41.7% from the field and 46.2% from three.
"We knew that this was going to be a difficult game," said head coach Dave Moore. "West Alabama is a really good basketball team and all credit goes to them. Bottom line is that we had a lot of open shots that we didn't make. If we make some of those shots and shoot 40% from three instead of 31%, we got a chance and I wouldn't have to draw up a play at the end to try to get us a last second shot."
West Georgia got out to a fast start to begin as the Wolves made eight of their first 10 shots to take a 18-9 lead nearly eight minutes in. After UWG's hot start offensively, West Alabama clamped down defensively and held the Wolves scoreless for the next eight minutes, propelling the Tigers to a 27-20 lead with 4:08 left in the half.
Moments later, UWA's Terry Durham made three free throws to give UWG their largest deficit of the game at 30-20. A Zawdie Jackson jump shot halted West Alabama's momentum as the jumper sparked a 7-2 run that cut West Alabama's lead to five at the half.
West Georgia shot 43% from the field and 33% from three in the first half, while West Alabama shot 38% from the floor and 50% from three.
Three minutes out of the break, UWA took their largest lead of the game at 42-31 before Jackson and Camron Donatlan combined to score the next nine points for UWG, cutting the Wolves' deficit to four with 14:51 left to play. The Tigers responded by scoring five unanswered points until Jackson went on a personal 6-0 run to make it a one-point game which was followed by a Kolten Griffin free throw that tied the game at 49 with 9:09 left.
With every one in the Pete Hanna Center on their feet, the two GSC powerhouses went basket-for-basket over the next seven minutes, leading to a 65-62 West Alabama lead with 53 second remaining. After Michael Zabetakis swiped a massive steal, J.J. Barnes buried a three to tie the game at 65 with 15 seconds left.
On the next possession, UWA's Shadarrion Allen drew a foul and made both free throws to propel the Tigers over the Wolves, 67-65.
Jackson finished with a game-high 19 points on 53.3% shooting, while Jalen Sasser recorded a 12-point, 10-rebound 60% shooting. Donatlan finished with 13 points and two steals while Zabetakis scored 12 points.
