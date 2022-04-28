For the final time in the 2022 regular season campaign, the West Georgia Baseball team will be in action this weekend as they travel one state over to take on the Montevallo Falcons in a three game series.
This weekend comes as a must win for the Wolves, as they are currently sitting on the outside looking in of the Gulf South Conference Tournament.
Not only must the Wolves win, but they will need some help across the league to leapfrog Lee and jump into field for next week's GSC Tournament.
The Wolves (23-18, 12-14 GSC) are coming off of a series sweep of the Mississippi College Choctaws last weekend in their final home series of the season, outscoring their opponent 41-8 in the three game span. The team batting average has now crept above .300 again, as the Wolves currently sit at a .305 average for the season, which is third in the conference standings.
Four individuals sit with averages over .300, including Brody Wortham, Anthony Calabro, Jonathan Logsdon, and Collin Moore. Wortham's .378 average still has him inside the top 10 in the conference, and his 65 total hits are second in the conference.
On the mound, the Wolves are coming off their best pitching performance of the season, posting a team ERA of 1.28 this past weekend, with two complete games from Ezra Brown and Jonathan Hickman. The leader of the staff, Robert Coleman, will be making his final regular season start of his career this weekend, as the senior has made 12 starts this season, posting a 4.27 ERA in 59.0 innings.
The Falcons (33-12, 16-10 GSC) are coming off a series win against fellow GSC member Lee on their home field. The game three loss in that series marked just the second time the Falcons have lost at Kermit A. Johnson Field this season.
Montevallo comes into the weekend holding the best batting average in the conference, sitting at .310 for the season. Reed Latimer is one of the best hitters in the conference, posting a .399 batting average for the season, which is second in the conference. He also sits inside the top five in total hits with 63.
The Falcons are also the best pitching team in the conference, coming in with a team ERA of 3.47, almost a full run better than second place. Gino Cozzi has made 12 starts on the season, posting a 3.88 ERA through 67.1 innings. Connor Phelan has been the number one guy out of the bullpen, making 19 appearances on the season, and holds a remarkable 0.90 ERA through 30.0 innings on the season.
The series is set to get underway on Friday with first pitch coming at 6 p.m. EST, followed by a double header on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. EST
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.