OXFORD, Ala. — The University of West Georgia Baseball team dropped their first contest of the GSC Tournament, 6-5, in 11 innings to the Valdosta State Blazers on Friday night at Choccolocco Park.
The Wolves then fell to Delta State 3-1 on Saturday, ending their GSC tournament appearance.
UWG 5, VSU 6
UWG (31-17, 17-13 GSC) walked seven Valdosta State (31-16, 18-12 GSC) batters in route to their one-run extra inning loss to the Blazers.
Peyton Berry got the start for the Wolves and retired the Blazers in order in the first inning to send us to the second where West Georgia put runners on second and third courtesy of a lead-off walk drawn by Cooper Prince and an infield single from Jackson Webb. Cade Hohl put UWG on the board first as an RBI-single from the shortstop drove in Prince, which was followed by an Anthony Calabro RBI-Single that gave the Wolves an early 2-0 lead.
Valdosta State answered in a big way in their half of the second as a lead-off single from the Blazers sparked a three-run inning to give VSU a 3-2 lead.
West Georgia threatened to tie or retake the lead in the third as a single from Logan Fink and a double from Prince put runners on second and third with one out in the inning, before Valdosta State's Kevin Tomas worked his way out of the jam to preserve the lead for the Blazers.
Berry bounced back in bottom of the third, by retiring Valdosta in order, setting the stage for the UWG Offense in the fourth.
Tyler Presnell got the Wolves started in the fourth with a lead-off single, which was followed by Henry Daniels reaching via a drop third strike and a walk drawn by Sam Ladner, bringing Logan Fink up to the plate with the bases loaded. Fink delivered on the first pitch he saw as the senior ripped a two-run single up the middle to give UWG a 4-3 lead before we progressed to the bottom half of the inning.
Valdosta State responded in the fifth inning as the Blazers tied the game at four after a two-out RBI-Single from Nick Gonzalez.
Both offenses were kept in check until the top of the seventh where West Georgia re-took the lead.
A lead-off walk drawn by Webb got UWG going in the inning before Hohl ripped a single up the middle, creating a golden RBI opportunity for Calabro. Calabro worked the count until he got a pitch he could handle as the junior ripped a 2-2 fastball into left field, driving in Webb to give the Wolves a 5-4 lead.
With a one-run lead, Berry made his way back out to the mound for his seventh inning of work and struck out the first two batters he saw in the inning before recording a put-out to end the inning.
West Georgia couldn't add any insurance runs in the top of the eighth as coach Smith left Berry in to pitch the bottom half of the inning.
Berry surrendered a lead-off four pitch walk to begin the inning before a sacrifice bunt from Orlando Adams advanced the runner to second, while recording the first out of the inning. A single from Valdosta State's Jovanni Canegitta put runners on the corners for the Blazers until a sacrifice fly from Bryson Gandy tied the game at five.
In the ninth, Webb worked a lead-off walk and advanced to second after a Valdosta State balk, but the Wolves weren't able to cash him in as the score remained tied at five, going into the bottom half.
Berry remained in the game to begin the bottom of the ninth and secured the first out of the inning. After recording the out, Berry's day came to an end as coach Smith called on Ezra Brown to relieve Berry after 8 1/3 inning of work. Brown would get the final two outs without much trouble, sending us to extra innings.
Brown cruised through the 10th inning before running into trouble in the 11th as a lead-off walk, an error, and a wild pitch put a Valdosta State runner on third with no one out. Later in the inning, a wild pitch drove home the winning run for the Blazers as VSU went on to win 6-5.
Calabro and Fink both led the way with two RBIs while Hohl collected three hits.
UWG 1, DSU 3
West Georgia (31-18, 17-13 GSC) struggled at the plate against Delta State (25-25, 14-15 GSC) as the Statesmen's starter, Drake Fontenot and relief pitcher, Steven Lacey held the Wolves to six hits in the two-run loss.
Jack Rasmussen took the mound for the Wolves and issued two walks in the first inning which led to an RBI-single from Delta State's Eric Newsom to give the Statesmen an early 1-0 lead.
Anthony Calabro recorded a one-out single in the bottom half of the inning, but would eventually be caught stealing to end the inning, sending us to the second.
Delta State extended their lead to two in the second inning after a walk, stolen base, and an error scored the Statesmen's Carson Clowers. The West Georgia offense couldn't respond in the bottom half of the inning, progressing us to the third.
Rasmussen settled down in the third as the right hander recorded his first 1-2-3 inning of the game, before his day ended in the top of the fourth.
After allowing two baserunners in the fourth, coach Jeff Smith called on Jonathan Hickman to relieve Rasmussen. Inheriting runners on first and second, Hickman worked his way out of the jam to keep West Georgia's deficit at two.
UWG loaded up the bases in the bottom half of the fourth after walks drawn by Sam Ladner and Cooper Prince and a single from Logan Fink, but couldn't push any runs across as Delta State escaped the inning unscathed to keep the Wolves in a two-run hole.
In the fifth, Hickman found himself in trouble as the Statesmen put runners on second and third with two outs and Delta State's five-hole hitter, Eric Newsom, stepping into the batter's box. Hickman took care of Newsom with little to no issue, striking him out on four pitches to retire the side.
After another solid inning of work from Hickman in the top of the sixth, Henry Daniels put the Wolves on the board, in the bottom half, with a solo home run to dead center, cutting Delta State's lead to 2-1.
Neither team could get anything going offensively in the seventh, sending us to the eighth inning where Hickman would be relieved by Ryan Whitener after 3 2/3 stellar innings.
Whitener inherited one of Hickman's runners and later in the inning, that runner would come across to score as an RBI-single from Taylor Woodstock extended Delta State's lead to 3-1. After the RBI-Single, coach Smith went back to his bullpen, calling on Bay Witcher to get UWG out of the inning. Witcher battled with the Statesmen's Jonathan Dewberry until Dewberry hit a screaming line drive that was caught by Cade Hohl at short stop to retire the side.
Daniels recorded a two-out single in the bottom half of the inning, but the Wolves couldn't cut into the two-run deficit as we went to the final frame, with Delta State leading 3-1.
Delta State started off the ninth inning with a lead-off single before Witcher struck out the next three batters to bring the Wolves' bats back up to the plate for their final chance.
In the bottom of the ninth, Jared Emory recorded a two-out single but Delta State's Lacey would slam the door, eliminating West Georgia from the Tournament.
Daniels led the way for the Wolves, by recording two hits and a home run.
West Georgia exits the GSC Tournament with an overall record of 31-18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.