Sarah Viti

 UWG Athletics

A tough day of taking care of the ball, led to the UWG women's basketball team dropping their second consecutive game after losing to Union 82-64 on Wednesday night.

In a helter-skelter first half, both teams shot better than 44 percent and combined for nine three-pointers. Union's pressure defense caused seven turnovers in the opening quarter, leading to 14 points for the Bulldogs and a 23-11 Union advantage after 10 minutes.

