A tough day of taking care of the ball, led to the UWG women's basketball team dropping their second consecutive game after losing to Union 82-64 on Wednesday night.
In a helter-skelter first half, both teams shot better than 44 percent and combined for nine three-pointers. Union's pressure defense caused seven turnovers in the opening quarter, leading to 14 points for the Bulldogs and a 23-11 Union advantage after 10 minutes.
West Georgia clawed back in the second quarter, outscoring Union 18-15 in the period. Sara Viti had a pair of big three-pointers in the period and the Wolves finished with four triples in the period as Calie Thrower and Maya Timberlake each poured in a long-range jumper. West Georgia shot 50 percent from the field in the second quarter, but trailed 38-29 at the break.
The Bulldogs came out of the locker room on fire, going on a 15-3 run in the first four and a half minutes of the third quarter, and led 53-35 at the media timeout with 4:10 left in the third. It was a 66-39 Union advantage after three quarters of play.
In the final quarter, UWG outscored the Bulldogs 25-16, but it was too little too late as the Bulldogs earned their 12th Gulf South Conference victory.
Stephanie Torres scored 13 points to lead the Wolves while Calie Thrower, Sara Viti, and Maya Timberlake added nine each.
West Georgia will be on the road in their next action, heading to Memphis on Saturday, January 21 to take on Christain Brothers in GSC play.
