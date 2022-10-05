The UWG Volleyball team dropped their fourth straight match on Tuesday after falling 3-1 to the Shorter Hawks.
UWG (9-11, 2-6 GSC) struggled on the attack, as the Wolves' .097 hitting percentage ranks as their third lowest hitting percentage this season, propelling Shorter (10-9, 5-2 GSC) to their 10th win of the year.
The first set got off to a competitive start, leaving the score knotted at seven, before an 8-1 run from the Hawks put the Wolves in a 15-8 deficit. Back-to-back errors from Shorter sparked West Georgia, leading to a 13-7 run from UWG, which cut the deficit to 22-21 before three straight points from the Hawks won them the set, 25-21.
The second set was all West Georgia as the Wolves raced out to an 6-0 lead to begin, leading to a Shorter timeout. The Hawks responded by going on a 7-2 run to get them back in the set, until a kill from Autumn Mayes began an 8-1 run for UWG to give them a 16-8 lead. Back-to-back points from the Hawks seized some momentum, but it wasn't enough as a kill from Emilee Harris sparked a 9-3 run to win the set for the Wolves, 25-13.
Shorter blitzed West Georgia in set three, marching out to a 14-3 lead and forcing UWG to burn both of their timeouts. The Hawks' lead ballooned to 20-6, before the Wolves caught their groove. A kill from Sanai Young started an 8-0 run for UWG to cut the deficit to 20-14, but a quick response from Shorter won the Hawks the set, 25-15.
West Georgia led the way for majority of set four, as an ace from Isabela Segoviano gave the Wolves a 17-14 lead. Back-and-forth action would follow, before a service ace from Mayes capped a mini 3-0 run to put UWG ahead 21-17. On the verge of being forced to a fifth and final set, Shorter used an 8-2 run to win the set, 25-23, and the match.
Zoë LaBreche led the way offensively for West Georgia with 12 kills, while Sanai Young and Marley Staats both recorded season-highs in blocks with seven.
UWG will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Livingston, Alabama for a 5:00 p.m. conference matchup against West Alabama.
