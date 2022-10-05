UWG Volleyball 10-06-22

West Georgia's volleyball team lost to Shorter three sets to one on Tuesday, dropping to 2-6 in Gulf South Conference play.

 Photo by Josh Cato

The UWG Volleyball team dropped their fourth straight match on Tuesday after falling 3-1 to the Shorter Hawks.

UWG (9-11, 2-6 GSC) struggled on the attack, as the Wolves' .097 hitting percentage ranks as their third lowest hitting percentage this season, propelling Shorter (10-9, 5-2 GSC) to their 10th win of the year.

