UWG vs. Lee MBB

UWG men's basketball dropped their third conference game of the season on Monday, falling 80-63 to the Lee Flames.

 Photo by Bryant Gray

The team stats were fairly even across the board except for the field goal percentages as West Georgia (7-4, 7-3 GSC) shot 37.3% from the field and 19% from three in the 17-point loss, while Lee (9-2, 8-2 GSC) shot 51.8% and 45% from three.

