CLEVELAND, Tn. — The UWG men's basketball dropped their third conference game of the season on Monday, as the Wolves fell 80-63 to the Lee Flames.
The team stats were fairly even across the board except for the field goal percentages as West Georgia (7-4, 7-3 GSC) shot 37.3% from the field and 19% from three in the 17-point loss, while Lee (9-2, 8-2 GSC) shot 51.8% and 45% from three.
"I felt like we were battling in the first half and executing what we wanted to execute", said head coach Dave Moore. "We knew that it was going to be a tough game and unfortunately, we didn't play well in the second half."
After falling down 5-2 a minute into the game, West Georgia blitzed Lee by going on a 9-0 run, which was sparked by a layup from Jalen Sasser, to put the Wolves up 11-5 as we went into the first media timeout. Out of the timeout, UWG kept the pressure on the Flames as J.J. Barnes and Camron Donatlan scored on three straight possessions for the Wolves to extend West Georgia's lead to 10, just nine minutes into the contest.
UWG got their lead up to 11 and seemed to have full control of the game before Lee began to find their rhythm as the Flames used a 15-3 run to take a one-point lead with two minutes left in the half. The two teams then exchanged buckets, leading to a 33-33 game going into halftime.
UWG shot 42.9% from the field and just 2-9 from three in the first half, while Lee shot 44.8% and 4-10 from three.
After making three of their first six field goals in the second half, the Wolves offense went cold in the as West Georgia shot 31.3% from the field and 2-12 from three, while Lee's offense caught fire, shooting 59.3% from the field and 5-10 from three, leading to the Flames taking full control of the game.
With 14:30 left to play, Lee took a 41-39 lead and went on a 17-3 run, extending their lead to double-digits. The Wolves could never recover from the Flames' run as Lee went on to take an 80-63 win.
"In that second half, we didn't respond with our shot making except for at the end when J.J.(Barnes) hit a couple", coach Moore continued. "You're not going to beat a team like Lee on the road shooting 4-21 from three. They're a very good defensive team but I thought we got some looks that we didn't make, but give them credit. They played really really well."
Barnes led West Georgia offensively with a team-high 16 points on 60% shooting, while Kolten Griffin added 13 points.
UWG will be back in action on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. when the Wolves welcome the Mississippi College Choctaws to the Coliseum for an all-important GSC matchup.
