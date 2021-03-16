Wolves Fall To Flagler In Round Of 32

Special to The Times-Georgian
VALDOSTA — The University of West Georgia men’s basketball team had its incredible run come to a close Sunday in the round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.
The No. 5 Wolves fell to Flagler, the No. 1 seed in the South Region and No. 8 team in the country, in a 69-53 decision at Valdosta State, ending a season that saw UWG win 13 of its last 16 games following a 1-5 start.
West Georgia advanced to the round of 32 behind a 79-75 victory over No. 4 Valdosta State Saturday, avenging the 10-point loss to the Blazers in the semifinal round of the Gulf South Conference Tournament a week earlier.
Third-year UWG head coach Dave Moore was disappointed with the ultimate result Sunday, but he was proud of his ball club and the strides it took this season as one of the final 32 teams left standing in the nation.
“We took a big, giant step forward toward that. We were 9-19 last year. So to go from 1-5 to 14-8 is a credit to our players,” Moore said. “Players win games. Our guys really came together and we went on this run because of them.”
The Wolves (14-8) struggled from the floor Sunday, shooting 21-of-62 (34%) from the field and 5-of-26 (19%) from beyond the arc.
Flagler head coach Chad Warner credited the Wolves for their spirited effort and also acknowledged how much energy they spent the night before in the win over the host and rival Blazers.
“They played a very physical, emotional game (Saturday), West Georgia did. When you come in and beat Valdosta on their floor, that is a tough, emotional game,” Warner said.
The Saints (16-2) overcame a 19-14 deficit in the first half with a strong finish, taking a 38-27 advantage into the locker room as UWG didn’t connect on a field goal for the final 4:19 of the half.
The second half took a turn when All-GSC guard Michael Zabetakis was ejected for an F2 foul call, sending the Wolves’ top scorer and rebounder to the locker room with 15:37 remaining in the game.
West Georgia cut the deficit to seven points, but Flagler delivered back-to-back 3-pointers near the midway mark of the second half and remained in control down the stretch.
The Wolves were led by senior guard Kadeim Jones with 16 points, while fellow senior Oronte’ Anderson also reached double-figures offensively with 11 points. Junior forward Tavion Robinson had a solid night off the bench with eight points and nine rebounds.
In Saturday’s triumph, which marked UWG’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2015, it proved to be a scenario that was similar to the conference tournament showdown a week prior, where the Wolves led for the majority of the night only to see the Blazers (17-5) rally at the end.
In a game where Valdosta State never led and trailed by as many as 15 in the second half, the host squad tied the game on three different occasions during the final 4:32, the last of which came on a Burke Putnam 3-pointer with 39.3 seconds to go.
Anderson wasn’t hearing it, however. The UWG senior point guard countered Putnam’s trey with a deep ball of his own with 23 seconds left, lifting West Georgia to a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Valdosta State was fouled with 12 seconds to go and Maurice Gordon went 1-of-2 from the line with Zabetakis grabbing the carom on the miss and getting the ball to junior forward Jalen Sasser, who was fouled with 8.7 ticks left.
A 63% free-throw shooter entering the night, the Little Rock, Arkansas, native calmly nailed two of the biggest free throws of his life to make it a four-point game, as the Blazers would miss their final 3-point attempt at the other end and send UWG into the round of 32.
Zabetakis posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Along with the double-double from Zabetakis, Sasser posted 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, while Anderson added 13 points, Jones scored 10 and junior wing Deng Nhial and sophomore guard J.J. Barnes finished with nine apiece, along with seven rebounds from Barnes.
Although the dream of a run to the national crown came to an end the following night against the Saints, Jones stressed that there is much more left in the tank for West Georgia hoops, and he’s more than ready to return next season and build on this foundation.
“Our team knew that we wanted more for ourselves than what we did last year. We really just came together. After practice, we were in the locker room talking about what we needed to do and just coming together,” Jones said. “Next year, coach is bringing me back, of course. But we’re just going to work harder. We know our formula and everything. We’re just going to come back stronger next year.”
Moore, who came to West Georgia following a successful run as an assistant at Division I St. Bonaventure, is also confident that something special is on the horizon for West Georgia basketball.
“That’s why we came here. I had a really good job at St. Bonaventure. They just won the Atlantic 10 season and Atlantic 10 Tournament, as an assistant. But I came here because I thought it was an opportunity to go to a place and help rebuild a program that I believe can win a national championship. And that’s what we’re working toward every day,” Moore said.
“West Georgia is a great place. It’s a place with a lot of resources. It’s a place with a lot of support. I couldn’t be more happy or proud to be the head coach of West Georgia and continue to move this program forward.”
