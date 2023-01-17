MONTEVALLO, Ala. – The UWG women's basketball team dropped to 6-7 in conference play on Saturday after a 57-50 loss to the Montevallo Falcons.
West Georgia held Montevallo to 32% from the field and outrebounded the Falcons by 14, but lost the turnover battle by 14, leading to their seven-point loss.
"It was a tale of two halves," said head coach Joanna Reitz. "We were much more focused, disciplined, and communicated more in the first half. In the second half, we let them gain a lot of momentum in the third quarter because of miscommunication, lapses defensively, and turnovers."
West Georgia got off to a fast start in the first as the Wolves led 8-0, four minutes into the game after buckets from Stephanie Torres and Aliyah Washington before Montevallo responded with an 8-0 run of their own to tie the game with 3:28 left in the quarter. The teams would trade buckets for the remainder of the quarter, with Washington tying the game at 12 with a layup to end the quarter.
The Falcons got things started in the second as a jumper from McCarley Northway gave Montevallo a two-point led to begin, before a jumper from Torres sparked a 13-3 run for the Wolves to give West Georgia a 27-19 lead with 2:36 remaining in the half. A couple free throws from Montevallo would end UWG's run, but the Wolves took a 27-21 lead into halftime.
West Georgia shot 55% from the field in the first half, while holding Montevallo to 26.7% and 16.7% from three.
The Falcons blitzed the Wolves out of the half as Montevallo went on an 14-1 run to take their largest lead of the game at 35-28. Katelyn Dunning stopped the bleeding momentarily with a three, but Montevallo came right back with a three-point play, forcing coach Reitz to burn her first timeout of the half.
Out of the timeout, West Georgia responded as the Wolves went on a 6-0 run to cut their deficit to one before Montevallo ended the quarter with a pair of free throws to take a three-point lead into the fourth.
The fourth quarter was eerily similar to the third as the Falcons opened the quarter up on a 9-0 run to take a 12-point lead. UWG scored their first basket of the quarter five minutes into the quarter, courtesy of a three-point play from Washington which began a personal 9-0 run that cut Montevallo's lead to three with 3:18 left to play.
After both teams turned the ball over on their next possessions, Montevallo's Anna Katherine Eastman hit a massive three that ended all of West Georgia's momentum, leading to the Falcons picking up a seven-point win.
Washington led the Wolves with a game-high 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, while Torres added eight points on 4-9 shooting.
West Georgia will be back in action on Wednesday when UWG hosts the Union Bulldogs for a 7:30 p.m. GSC matchup.
