Aaliyah Washington

Aaliyah Washington led the Wolves with a game-high 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds as the Wolves fell 57-50 to GSC opponent Montevallo.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

MONTEVALLO, Ala. – The UWG women's basketball team dropped to 6-7 in conference play on Saturday after a 57-50 loss to the Montevallo Falcons.

West Georgia held Montevallo to 32% from the field and outrebounded the Falcons by 14, but lost the turnover battle by 14, leading to their seven-point loss.

