Kolten Griffin

 Photo by Adia Randall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The UWG men's basketball dropped their fifth GSC game of the season on Wednesday after an 89-66 loss to the Alabama Huntsville Chargers.

West Georgia (16-6, 15-5 GSC) struggled to shoot from deep, shooting 25% from three, while Alabama Huntsville (20-6, 15-5 GSC) exploded for 14 threes on 53.8%, leading to their 23-point loss.

