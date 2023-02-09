HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The UWG men's basketball dropped their fifth GSC game of the season on Wednesday after an 89-66 loss to the Alabama Huntsville Chargers.
West Georgia (16-6, 15-5 GSC) struggled to shoot from deep, shooting 25% from three, while Alabama Huntsville (20-6, 15-5 GSC) exploded for 14 threes on 53.8%, leading to their 23-point loss.
"Our execution wasn't very good and Huntsville really got going shooting the ball," said head coach Dave Moore. "They hit six threes in the first half and it got worse in the second half. We didn't answer any of that. They end up shooting 58% from three while we shot 25%. It's just not going to work."
Basketball is a game of runs and that was the storyline of the first half. The game began with Camron Donatlan scoring four of UWG's first six points, leading to the Wolves holding a one-point lead at the first media timeout. Both teams then traded buckets for the next several minutes, before the reigning player of the week, Michael Zabetakis, found his rhythm and carried a 9-0 run for West Georgia to put the Wolves up 29-20 with five minutes left in the half. After the big run from UWG, Alabama Huntsville's Max Shulman and Luke Burnett got hot and carried a massive 17-2 UAH run to give the Chargers a 37-31 lead at the half.
West Georgia shot 41% from the field and 25% from three in the first half, while UAH shot 55% from the field and 54.5% from three. Zabetakis led the way for the Wolves with 13 points.
The momentum that Shulman and Burnett sparked in the first half for Alabama Huntsville carried over to the second half as the Chargers extended their lead to 18, four minutes into the half. West Georgia tried to work their way back into the game, but UAH just wouldn't miss as the Chargers shot 60.9% from the field and 53.3% from three in the half to defeat the Wolves.
Zabetakis finished with 21 points while Cole Fisher added 11 points off the bench.
"We got outplayed tonight and give UAH credit," coach Moore added. "Luke Burnett was really good tonight and Shulman was even better. We have to turn the page and bounce back and like I told them in the locker room, good teams bounce back when they hit adversity, so hopefully this group will."
West Georgia will be back in action on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. when they welcome the West Alabama Tigers to the Coliseum for another big GSC rematch.
