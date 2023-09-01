Wolves fall to 10th-Ranked Embry-Riddle in season opener

UWG's women's soccer team fell to a top-ten ranked team in their season opener in a 1-0 decision. Defender Abby McGlamery is pictured.

 File Photo by Brian Carmicheal

The West Georgia Wolves soccer team opened the 2023 season with a tough test against 10th-ranked Emnbry-Riddle and came up short on a beautiful Thursday afternoon.

West Georgia (0-1-0) defended well, holding the Eagles (1-0-0) to just three shots on target, but the Wolves attack only managed two shots over 90 minutes. Interim head coach Jacob Crawford was pleased with the effort of his young team.