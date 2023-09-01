Wolves fall to 10th-Ranked Embry-Riddle in season opener

The West Georgia Wolves soccer team opened the 2023 season with a tough test against 10th-ranked Emnbry-Riddle and came up short on a beautiful Thursday afternoon.
West Georgia (0-1-0) defended well, holding the Eagles (1-0-0) to just three shots on target, but the Wolves attack only managed two shots over 90 minutes. Interim head coach Jacob Crawford was pleased with the effort of his young team.
"The work from the players that were in this game was absolutely at the standard that we're looking for," said Crawford, "There was one little learning moment that hopefully we don't get back into in terms of negative responses to situations. But yeah we're just trying to take away as many learning experiences as we can."
The two teams combined for just three shots on goal in the opening half, playing to a scoreless draw after 45 minutes of play.
It took until the 60th minute for scoreless tie to break, as ERAU scored via the foot of Grace Foyer.
"Ultimately, Embry-Riddle was so structured in their attacking half and their movement was coordinated so well and we just got it one wrong time," Crawford added. "For 89 other minutes it was right. The one time they got in behind us they drew some people out of position and it resulted in the overload at the back post."
Senior goalkeeper Haley Brinkman made two saves in her 2023 debut. The two shots from the Wolves came from Lauren O'Neill and Judith Leon-Juarez.
Following Thursday's loss, the Wolves shifted their focus to Sunday afternoon and another non-conference tilt against Young Harris.
"First off, recovery. And then we try to push those players that didn't get minutes today to earn those spots on Sunday, but I think this is a performance we can build on," Crawford concluded.
