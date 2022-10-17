LIVINGSTON, Ala. — The West Georgia Wolves soccer team ended their final roadtrip of the regular season on a sour note, falling 2-0 to West Alabama on Sunday in Gulf South Conference soccer action.
West Georgia (5-6-4, 3-4-4 GSC) continued to struggle offensively as the Wolves have scored just two goals over the last four matches, despite putting up 73 shots combined in those same four matches.
Despite the advantage in shots and shots on target in the opening half on Sunday, the Wolves found themselves trailing at the break. West Georgia had multiple scoring chances early, but West Alabama (9-4-1, 8-2-1 GSC) got on the board when the Tigers drew a foul in the box, and converted on Camila Bedin's penalty kick attempt.
In the second half, the Wolves once again had the advantage in shots and shots on target, but it was UWA who found the back of the net courtesy of Emily Callahan to make it a 2-0 game in the 74th minute.
The Wolves outshot the Tigers, 13-10, doubled the opposition in shots on goal, and had the advantage in corners, but could not come away with a positive result in the final road contest of the regular season.
West Georgia returns home on Thursday, October 20, hosting Auburn Montgomery in a 6 p.m. kickoff at University Field.
