Bowdon Red Devils - QB Robert McNeal - Accounted for five TDs and 242 yards of offense, including four rushing TDs and a 61-yard passing TD to Cameron Holloway in a 42-21 region win over Christian Heritage.

Bowdon Red Devils - LB/FB Jordan Beasley - Had 11 total tackles and led the team with seven solo tackles in a 42-21 region win over Christian Heritage.

Bowdon Red Devils - RB TJ Harvison - Rushed for 248 yards and one TD in a 42-21 region win over Christian Heritage.

Carrollton Trojans - QB Julian Lewis - Passed for 368 yards and five TDs to five different receivers with a 84.6% completion percentage in a 42-12 region win over Pebblebrook.

Carrollton Trojans - RB Bryce Hicks - Had 104 all-purpose yards with one rushing TD and one receiving TD in a 42-12 region win over Pebblebrook.

Vote

View Results