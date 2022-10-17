UWG Soccer 10-18-22

West Georgia Women's soccer fell 2-0 to West Alabama in their last regular season away game. Pictured is senior defender Abby McGlamery.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

LIVINGSTON, Ala. — The West Georgia Wolves soccer team ended their final roadtrip of the regular season on a sour note, falling 2-0 to West Alabama on Sunday in Gulf South Conference soccer action.

West Georgia (5-6-4, 3-4-4 GSC) continued to struggle offensively as the Wolves have scored just two goals over the last four matches, despite putting up 73 shots combined in those same four matches.

