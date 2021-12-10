Four Wolves scored in double-figures on Thursday night at The Coliseum, but it wasn't enough against the West Alabama Tigers, as the Wolves fell 68-58 in Gulf South Conference action.
Michael Zabetakis and Seth Brown-Carter each had 13 points in the game in a game where the Wolves struggled to find the bottom of the net, shooting 40 percent from the field on the night. But the two biggest stats of the night were West Alabama's 54 percent shooting from the field in the second half and West Georgia hit just 1-for-10 from three-point range in the first half.
After the two teams exchanged leads early in the game, the Tigers went on an 8-2 run to take a 23-15 advantage with 5:41 left in the first half. Jalen Sasser took over at that point for the remainder of the first half, as the senior scored the next six points for the Wolves. Zabetakis added a three-pointer to cut the lead to 26-24 with two minutes left in the period. A two-point game was where things would stay, as the Wolves went into the locker room at halftime trailing 28-26.
West Alabama opened the second half with a 13-2 run and West Georgia was on the ropes, but then sophomore Quintin McElroy gave the Wolves a shot in the arm with back-to-back three-pointers to cut the Tigers' lead to 45-40 with just under 10 minutes left in the game. For the final 10 minutes of the game, UWG would get close, but West Alabama would hit a three-pointer and push the advantage back out.
Sasser scored 12 points in his start and Deng Nhial added 12 as well to round out the Wolves' double-figure scorers. McElroy had six points in the game and dished out six assists, a career-high in the assist category.
The Wolves will be back in action on Monday evening on the road, taking on the Alabama Huntsville Chargers in the final GSC battle before the holiday break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.