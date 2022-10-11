UWG Volleyball lost the backend of their conference road trip on Saturday, falling 3-0 to the Mississippi College Choctaws.

West Georgia (9-13, 2-8 GSC) struggled to contain the Mississippi College (17-2, 7-2 GSC) attacks, as the Choctaws turned in a .265 hitting percentage which ranks as the third highest hitting percentage the Wolves have allowed this season.

