UWG Volleyball lost the backend of their conference road trip on Saturday, falling 3-0 to the Mississippi College Choctaws.
West Georgia (9-13, 2-8 GSC) struggled to contain the Mississippi College (17-2, 7-2 GSC) attacks, as the Choctaws turned in a .265 hitting percentage which ranks as the third highest hitting percentage the Wolves have allowed this season.
West Georgia could never find their rhythm in set one, hitting .094 compared to Mississippi College’s .276. To begin, the Choctaws blitzed the Wolves, by taking an early 12-6 lead and forced UWG to use their first timeout. Out of the timeout, Mississippi College scored three of the next four points, before a 3-0 run from West Georgia closed the deficit to 15-10, but that would be the closest the set would get, as the Choctaws took it 25-17.
The second set was very competitive, with Mississippi College winning the race to 10 by one point. Back-and-forth action would follow, until a kill from Sanai Young sparked a 4-1 run for UWG to even the score at 16. The Choctaws immediately responded with a 5-2 run, putting the Wolves in a 21-18 hole and forced a West Georgia timeout. UWG punched back out of the timeout, as Emilee Harris capped off a 3-0 run to even up the score again. Looking to even up the match at one a piece, the Wolves lost the race to four, as Mississippi College won the set 25-23.
With their backs against the wall, West Georgia fell behind 15-11 in set three, before Zoë LaBreche completely took over the set as the junior scored four of the next seven points, catapulting a 7-2 run for West Georgia to give UWG a 20-19 lead. After taking the late lead, the Wolves made four crucial errors that propelled the Choctaws to a 25-23 set win.
Sanai Young led West Georgia with eight kills on a .533 hitting percentage, while Sydney Blackmon picked up 23 digs.
UWG will be back in action on Friday and Saturday for the SSC-GSC Crossover in Birmingham, Alabama.
