For the first time since the 2000-01 season, the University of West Georgia men's basketball team improved to 5-0 in conference play following a 69-62 victory over the University of West Florida Argonauts on Sunday night inside the Coliseum.
"I thought we played reasonably well defensively, but the thing that we didn't do well tonight was take care of the ball", said head coach Dave Moore. "When you look at it, we forced them to shoot 36% from the field and 20% from three, you know that's a game we should win by 15-20 points with those defensive numbers, but give them credit. Latrell Tate came to play and Jejuan Wetherspoon gave us a hard time, so they had guys who really stepped up and played well."
For the first seven minutes, the game was back and forth with neither side taking a lead bigger than three points. With 13:50 remaining in the half, the Wolves went on a 8-2 run for the next three minutes of game time, started by a three pointer from Michael Zabetakis.
The Wolves grew their lead to as many as 11 with three minutes remaining in the half, but were unable to hold the double digit lead for long. West Georgia was held scoreless for the remaining 2:42 of the first half, allowing the Argonauts to mount a small but effective 5-0 run to close the half, sending the Wolves to the locker room up 30-24.
Zabetakis finished the half as the leading scorer for the Wolves with 13, followed by Cole Fisher with seven. Camron Donatlan provided five points and a team leading five boards.
For the Argos, Daniel Sofield led in scoring with nine in the half, with Jejan Weatherspoon adding six rebounds.
To start the second half, the UWG lead never dipped lower than nine until eight minutes remaining in the contest. West Florida pulled to within seven with a Jejuan Wetherspoon layup, making the score 54-47.
With a nine point lead and three minutes remaining, Zawdie Jackson took over the game offensively, scoring seven of the last 10 points for the Wolves, keeping the Argos at bay long enough to secure the 69-62 victory.
Zabetakis tied his career high in points with 25 on the night, while Jackson posted his new UWG career high of 22. Fisher also finished in double figures with 12 points on 5-8 shooting.
The Wolves shot the ball at a 45% clip for the evening while holding West Florida to just 36% from the field, their worst shooting performance of the season. West Georgia also shot the three ball 42%, holding the Argos to just 20% from deep, also a season low.
"Like I said before, it's a challenge every night in the Gulf South", coach Moore continued. "Coach Burkhamer does a great job with his team and they were hungry for a win and we're fortunate to battle through and make enough plays in the end."
West Georgia now turns their attention to the Auburn-Montgomery Warhawks, as UWG will travel to Montgomery, Ala. next Sunday. Tip off is set for 5:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.