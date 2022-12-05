MBB vs UWF

Michael Zabetakis tied his career high in points with 25 on the night in a 69-62 win over West Florida.

 Photo by Joshua Cato

For the first time since the 2000-01 season, the University of West Georgia men's basketball team improved to 5-0 in conference play following a 69-62 victory over the University of West Florida Argonauts on Sunday night inside the Coliseum.

"I thought we played reasonably well defensively, but the thing that we didn't do well tonight was take care of the ball", said head coach Dave Moore. "When you look at it, we forced them to shoot 36% from the field and 20% from three, you know that's a game we should win by 15-20 points with those defensive numbers, but give them credit. Latrell Tate came to play and Jejuan Wetherspoon gave us a hard time, so they had guys who really stepped up and played well."

